High Inflation Poses Key Challenge to BoG’s 10% Lending Rate Goal

Banking analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene identifies persistent inflation as the primary obstacle to Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama’s objective of reducing lending rates to 10% by 2028.

Current lending rates stand at 27.40% as of April 2025, down from January’s 30.07% but still among Sub-Saharan Africa’s highest, hampering Ghana’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Dr. Atuahene emphasized that achieving the target requires sustained inflation below 10% – a historically elusive benchmark.

“Our inflation has reached only 9% perhaps once in 20 or 30 years,” he noted, referencing Ghana’s consistent struggle with double-digit inflation even during periods of relative stability like former President Kufuor’s administration.

The analyst highlighted structural complications: Ghana’s inflation is largely driven by cost-push factors like currency volatility, import dependency, and supply constraints rather than consumer demand.

This limits the effectiveness of conventional monetary tools. “Unless we address these bottlenecks,” Atuahene cautioned, “reducing lending rates while inflation remains elevated conflicts with fundamental monetary principles.”

While acknowledging Governor Asiama’s recent success in stabilizing the cedi, Atuahene maintained that without deeper structural reforms, the 10% target appears improbable.

“Inflation remains the single biggest threat to that dream,” he concluded, noting businesses currently face borrowing costs near 30%. The central bank faces mounting pressure to balance rate reduction ambitions with persistent inflationary pressures affecting households and enterprises nationwide.