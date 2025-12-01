High Income Does Not Equal Wealth, Business Executive Warns

Dr. Wesley Ogude, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Springwells Group of Companies, has challenged widespread assumptions about financial security, arguing that high earners commonly confuse income with genuine wealth creation. During an appearance on the Wealth on Your Terms Podcast, the Nigerian-born Canadian business executive admitted he misunderstood wealth for decades despite a distinguished corporate career.

Ogude recalled how his wife repeatedly told him they were not wealthy during his executive years, observations he initially found insulting. Even after becoming the first Black finance director in 50 years at one of Canada’s largest integrated logistics companies, he says he was still not building real wealth. His corporate achievements included leading strategic planning and business decision support for diverse business units with combined revenue exceeding CAD $1 billion at Purolator, Canada’s largest integrated logistics company.

According to Ogude, the fundamental problem is simple. High income can be earned alone, but wealth cannot be created alone. He labeled this principle the rule of team, explaining that genuine wealth comes from systems where others’ skills, time, and productivity work on behalf of the wealth builder rather than personal effort alone.

The business executive criticized overreliance on employment income as a wealth-building strategy. He insisted that traditional employment will never create wealth, arguing that nobody ever gets wealthy on a payroll regardless of how substantial their salary might be. To illustrate this point, he cited examples of high-earning celebrities who lost fortunes despite earning millions, demonstrating that large earnings do not automatically translate into lasting wealth.

Ogude explained that his perspective changed only after he built operations across multiple countries through his Springwells Group, which now operates in Canada, the United States, and Nigeria. He emphasized that while he sleeps, his team continues working, and it is not his personal productivity bringing wealth today but rather the systematic leverage of other people’s time and capabilities.

The wealth consultant also addressed what he describes as the rule of secrecy in wealth creation. He argued that money functions like a structured game with winners, losers, rules of play, and scorekeeping, but most people enter this game without understanding the rules. According to him, the rules that govern wealth building are intentionally kept secret and are not taught in school systems.

Ogude compared financial systems to companies that guard their trade secrets and restrict internal access to proprietary knowledge. He suggested that if individuals do not know the rules of the wealth game, their hope of winning is completely lost before they even begin. This knowledge gap, he argues, explains why so many intelligent and hardworking professionals struggle financially despite their capabilities.

He stressed the importance of measuring wealth systematically, questioning how anyone can know whether they are getting richer or poorer without tracking their net worth. Ogude urged listeners to treat wealth with the same precision as professional scorekeeping, insisting that the moment people start keeping the rules, their chance of winning increases significantly.

The executive’s background lends credibility to his observations. Before founding Springwells Group, Ogude held senior positions at major Canadian corporations. He served as Head of Cash Treasury at Oxford Properties, a major Canadian real estate empire, and as Finance Director at Canaccede Financial Group, a consumer financing group. His portfolio of leadership roles demonstrates extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning.

Ogude holds two Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, including an Executive MBA from Queen’s School of Business, coupled with three accounting designations. His academic credentials include certifications from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. He has also received awards for community service excellence in Canada, demonstrating his commitment to excellence beyond business operations.

Through Springwells Group, Ogude now consults for the top 10 percent of wealthy professionals and business entrepreneurs across continents. The consulting arm guides high-net-worth individuals and businesses in building wealth through commercial real estate ventures and other investment strategies. His firm has helped clients replace significant portions of their household income through strategic investments.

Client testimonials highlight transformative experiences working with Springwells Consulting. One physician described gaining insights into different investment categories and learning to navigate the entire investment cycle. Another client, an electronic technologist from Ontario with over 30 years of investing experience, reported replacing 52 percent of household income by building a real estate portfolio with positive cash flow under Ogude’s guidance.

A former CEO of a subsidiary of a leading commercial bank in Nigeria, now group CEO of property development companies in Nigeria and Canada, expressed gratitude for Springwells Consulting’s guidance in navigating the Canadian business landscape. Multiple clients emphasized how the consulting accelerated their learning curve and provided bespoke solutions tailored to specific needs.

Ogude’s message challenges conventional career advice that emphasizes climbing corporate ladders and maximizing salaries. Instead, he advocates for building systems and teams that generate wealth independently of personal time and effort. This approach, he argues, represents the fundamental difference between earning high income and creating lasting wealth that can be passed across generations.

The executive leads one of the social responsibility initiatives called School of Covenant Wealth, which aims to educate people on wealth-building principles typically not taught in formal education systems. Through this platform and his podcast appearances, Ogude works to democratize access to financial knowledge he believes is deliberately withheld from most people.

His emphasis on team-based wealth creation reflects broader shifts in how financial experts conceptualize prosperity. Rather than focusing solely on individual achievement and salary growth, modern wealth-building strategies increasingly emphasize ownership, passive income streams, and leveraging other people’s time and expertise to scale financial outcomes beyond what individual effort can accomplish.