Court Orders First Atlantic Bank to Pay GH₵10.5M Damages

The Accra High Court has ordered First Atlantic Bank to pay more than GH₵10.5 million to a customer after finding that the bank unlawfully tendered the customer’s bonds into the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) without consent. The ruling represents one of the first major judicial decisions addressing bank conduct during Ghana’s controversial debt restructuring exercise.

The Commercial Division 6 of the High Court, presided over by Justice Sedina Agbamava, held that the bank acted negligently and breached its fiduciary duty by unilaterally submitting the bonds, resulting in financial loss to the customer. In addition to the principal amount of GH₵8,439,959.62, the court awarded GH₵2 million in exemplary damages and GH₵100,000 in litigation costs in favor of the plaintiffs.

The ruling was delivered on December 12, 2025, in the case of Vihama Energy Company Ltd and Another versus First Atlantic Bank, designated as case number TLP HC 2025 06. The judgment has been published in The Law Platform’s Case Report Library, making it accessible for legal practitioners and the public. The decision could have significant implications for other bondholders who believe their investments were improperly tendered into the debt exchange.

According to details of the case, the GH₵8.43 million represents the amount the second plaintiff, Sebastian Klenam Asem, would have earned on his bonds had they not been tendered into the debt exchange, which resulted in significantly reduced interest returns. The DDEP, implemented in 2022 under the Akufo Addo administration, restructured Ghana’s domestic debt to address an escalating debt crisis, but many investors complained about losses from reduced interest rates and extended maturity periods.

In rejecting the bank’s defense, Justice Agbamava dismissed arguments that the Bank of Ghana compelled participation in the debt exchange or that failure to tender the bonds posed operational risks to the bank. Counsel for First Atlantic Bank, Augustine Kidisil, had advanced those claims during proceedings. The judge found these justifications insufficient to override the fundamental requirement of customer consent for investment decisions.

In a pointed assessment of the evidence, the court found no basis for the bank’s assertions about regulatory compulsion or operational necessity. At page 11 of the judgment, the court held that the defendant’s unilateral decision to tender the bonds without the consent of the owner was a fundamental breach of its mandate and fiduciary trust. The judge emphasized that no such discretion was warranted by the facility agreement or any other instrument governing the banking relationship.

The dispute arose from a loan facility extended by First Atlantic Bank to Vihama Energy Company and Sebastian Asem, secured with Government of Ghana Bonds designated GOG 26 and Energy Sector Levy Act Bonds designated ESLA 31 lodged with the bank as collateral. The bonds served as security for the loan, giving the bank custody but not ownership or authority to make investment decisions without explicit authorization from the borrowers.

The court accepted the plaintiffs’ case that at no point did they authorize the tendering of the bonds into the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. The plaintiffs maintained throughout the proceedings that they never gave written or verbal consent for the bank to submit their securities into the government’s restructuring initiative. Bank records produced during trial failed to demonstrate any authorization from the bond owners.

Despite the absence of consent, the bank proceeded to submit the bonds, justifying its actions on claims of an alleged loan default and the risk that the bonds would lose value if not exchanged. The bank argued that protecting the collateral value served both parties’ interests and that waiting for explicit consent could have resulted in the bonds becoming worthless. However, these rationales did not persuade the court.

The judge found no evidence to support claims of loan default or imminent bond devaluation, notwithstanding the bank’s lengthy statement of defense. The court noted that the bank failed to produce documentation substantiating either the alleged default or the claimed risk of bond value collapse. This evidentiary failure proved fatal to the bank’s attempt to justify its unilateral action as necessary emergency intervention.

The court further established that the plaintiffs had fully met their obligations under the loan agreement and that subsequent developments confirmed the bonds retained their value. Evidence from the bank’s own witness showed that the bonds were later restored to their original status after the improper tender was discovered. However, during the period they were wrongfully lodged under the DDEP, the plaintiffs did not receive all the coupon payments due to them.

These missed coupon payments formed the basis for calculating the GH₵8.43 million principal damages awarded. The court determined that had the bonds remained outside the debt exchange as the plaintiffs intended, they would have earned the full scheduled interest payments at the original rates. The DDEP’s reduced interest structure meant the plaintiffs received substantially less during the period their bonds were enrolled without authorization.

In awarding substantial exemplary damages totaling GH₵2 million, the court said the decision was intended to express firm disapproval of what it described as the bank’s egregious conduct. Exemplary damages, also known as punitive damages, go beyond compensating actual losses to punish particularly wrongful behavior and deter similar misconduct by other actors. The court viewed the GH₵2 million award as necessary to send a strong message to the banking sector.

Justice Agbamava emphasized the duty of financial institutions to safeguard client investments entrusted to them. The judgment stressed that banks occupy positions of trust and confidence, with corresponding obligations to act in customers’ best interests and respect their investment choices. Unilateral decisions affecting customer assets, regardless of bankers’ views about prudence, violate these fundamental fiduciary principles.

The ruling addresses concerns that emerged during Ghana’s debt restructuring about whether banks properly obtained consent before tendering customer bonds. Some bondholders reported discovering their investments had been enrolled in the DDEP without their knowledge or permission, sparking questions about banking practices during the exercise. This judgment establishes clear legal consequences for banks that failed to secure proper authorization.

Legal experts note that the decision could open the door for additional lawsuits from bondholders who believe their securities were improperly tendered. Estimating the potential scale of similar claims remains difficult without comprehensive data on how many bonds were submitted without explicit consent. However, anecdotal reports during the DDEP implementation suggested the practice may have been more widespread than initially acknowledged.

First Atlantic Bank has not publicly commented on whether it will appeal the judgment. The bank faces a decision about accepting the ruling and paying the awarded amounts or pursuing appellate review that could take years and incur additional legal costs. An appeal would require demonstrating that Justice Agbamava made errors of law or fact justifying reversal or modification of the decision.

The case highlights tensions between banks’ commercial interests and their fiduciary obligations to customers during times of financial stress. Ghana’s debt crisis placed significant pressure on financial institutions holding government securities, creating incentives to participate in restructuring to avoid balance sheet problems. However, this judgment affirms that such pressures do not justify overriding customer rights and investment decisions.

Banking industry observers suggest the ruling may prompt financial institutions to review their policies regarding customer assets held as collateral. Clear procedures for obtaining and documenting consent before any action affecting customer investments could help banks avoid similar litigation. Written authorization requirements and enhanced customer communication protocols may become standard practices following this precedent.

The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, implemented between December 2022 and February 2023, restructured approximately GH₵137 billion in domestic debt. The exercise formed part of Ghana’s efforts to restore debt sustainability under an International Monetary Fund program. While government officials portrayed the DDEP as necessary to avoid sovereign default, many investors suffered significant losses from reduced interest income and extended bond maturities.

Some categories of bonds, including those held by pension funds and individual investors below certain thresholds, received exemptions or more favorable treatment. However, bonds securing bank loans generally did not qualify for special consideration, leaving their owners vulnerable if banks chose to tender them without consent. The Vihama Energy case demonstrates that such actions, while potentially benefiting banks, expose financial institutions to substantial legal liability.

The litigation costs of GH₵100,000 awarded to the plaintiffs reflect the court’s assessment of reasonable expenses incurred pursuing the case. These costs cover legal fees, court filing charges, and other litigation related expenses. While modest compared to the damages awarded, cost orders ensure that successful litigants recover at least partial compensation for the burden of vindicating their rights through legal proceedings.

Justice Agbamava’s judgment carefully analyzed the legal relationship between banks and customers regarding collateralized assets. The court distinguished between a bank’s security interest in collateral, which protects against default, and investment authority, which requires explicit delegation. Holding bonds as loan security does not grant banks discretion to modify, exchange, or otherwise alter the investment characteristics without owner authorization.

The decision reinforces legal principles that customer property remains customer property even when pledged as security. Banks exercise custodial functions and may realize on collateral following proper default procedures, but they do not acquire ownership rights or investment management discretion merely by holding securities. This distinction protects borrowers from having their investment strategies undermined by banks pursuing their own institutional interests.

First Atlantic Bank’s attempt to justify its actions based on alleged operational risks and regulatory pressure reflected arguments advanced by several financial institutions during the DDEP period. The court’s rejection of these defenses establishes that banks cannot rely on generalized claims about market conditions or regulatory environment to excuse failures to obtain proper consent. Each customer relationship requires individual consideration and authorization.

The case also demonstrates judicial willingness to hold banks accountable for conduct during Ghana’s debt crisis despite the extraordinary circumstances facing the financial sector. Courts will not accept systemic pressure as blanket justification for overriding customer rights. Financial institutions must navigate crises while maintaining fiduciary standards, even when doing so creates operational challenges or competitive disadvantages.

Sebastian Klenam Asem and Vihama Energy Company’s successful lawsuit may encourage other aggrieved bondholders to pursue legal remedies. The substantial damages awarded demonstrate that courts will provide meaningful compensation and punishment when banks breach their duties. This precedent could catalyze additional litigation testing the boundaries of bank authority during debt restructuring exercises.

VIHAMA-ENERGY-COMPANY-LTD-ANOR-v.-FIRST-ATLANTIC-BANK-TLP-HC-2025-06