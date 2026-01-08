High Court Cites Police Operations Director Gariba, Senior Officers for Contempt in Escalating Nmai Djor Land Dispute

The High Court in Accra has cited the Director General of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Vance Baba Gariba, along with other senior officers, for contempt of court in the long-running and increasingly volatile Nmai Djor land dispute involving Madam Bortiokor Veronica and Trasacco Development Company Limited.

The contempt citation stems from an alleged willful violation of an interlocutory injunction issued by the court in a suit filed by Madam Bortiokor Veronica, a native of Nungua, against Trasacco Development Limited and other parties. The case, docketed as G/TM/HLG/E1/125/2025, relates to ownership and control of a disputed 111-acre tract of land at Nmai Djor, which is said to fall under the custodianship of the Nungua Stool.

In a strongly worded press statement, the Youth and Traditional Leaders of Nungua emphasized that the injunction—served more than three months ago—is clear, unambiguous, and legally binding, carrying the full force of law until set aside by the court. The group stressed that any activity on the land during the subsistence of the injunction constitutes a direct act of contempt.

Despite the court order, the statement alleges that DSP Nafiu Shittu, COP Vance Baba Gariba, and Chief Inspector Evans Osae have continued to flout the injunction by directing police personnel to supervise and provide security for what the group described as “illegal and provocative activities” on the disputed land.

“These officers have been cited for contempt yet continue to defy the authority of the court, instructing their subordinates to aid and abet unlawful operations on the land,” the statement asserted.

The Nungua leadership has consequently called on the Police Management Board to take swift and decisive action against the cited officers, warning that the credibility of the Ghana Police Service and the authority of the judiciary are being severely undermined.

The statement further accused Trasacco Development of persisting with construction activities on the land, allegedly with the backing of armed land guards and security personnel who claim judicial and political protection. The group described the situation as a dangerous slide into impunity and an open challenge to the rule of law.

“This is a blatant defiance of a lawful court order and an intolerable abuse of power. We will not remain silent while our ancestral lands are forcibly taken and our people subjected to intimidation and fear,” the leaders warned.

Issuing what they termed a final ultimatum, the Youth and Traditional Leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of all land guards, armed personnel, and any form of military presence by Trasacco Development, Empire Builders, and members of the Teshie Okpelor Sowah Din family from the disputed site. They insisted that court orders and traditional land rights must be respected without exception.

The group also appealed to the government and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to act decisively to restore calm and uphold the rule of law in Nmai Djor, cautioning that continued inaction could threaten peace, stability, and legitimate development in the area.

As tensions continue to rise, attention is now firmly focused on the courts and the police hierarchy to enforce accountability and reaffirm the supremacy of the law.