High Court Blocks Digital Number Plate Rollout After Embossers’ Suit

Plans by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to introduce digital or redesigned vehicle number plates have hit a major setback following a High Court injunction in Accra.

The court’s decision came after members of the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana challenged the DVLA’s move to change the number plate system without their involvement. The injunction restrains the Authority from implementing any new plate registration system from January 2026.

According to the plaintiffs, the DVLA’s decision to award a combined manufacturing and embossment contract to a single individual was unlawful and contrary to over 30 years of established collaboration with licensed embossers.

The association maintains that approvals previously granted by the DVLA amount to binding contracts, which have neither been withdrawn nor terminated. They argue that refusing to release blank number plates for 2026 production breaches those agreements and disrupts a process that should already be completed by this time of year.