Hidden Crisis: Ghana Records Only Third of Expected Childhood Cancer Cases

Ghana’s healthcare system is failing to diagnose and treat up to two-thirds of expected childhood cancer cases annually, with potentially devastating consequences for hundreds of young patients across the country, leading medical experts have warned.

Pediatric oncologist Dr. Akyaa Bonney revealed during a Thursday interview on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show that Ghana should record approximately 1,300 to 1,500 new childhood cancer cases each year based on global epidemiological patterns, yet the country’s two major treatment centers combined see fewer than 600 cases annually.

The alarming gap between expected and diagnosed cases suggests that hundreds of Ghanaian children may be dying from undetected or untreated cancers, despite the fact that many childhood malignancies are highly curable when caught early. Current data shows Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s leading pediatric cancer facilities, report only 124 and 103 new cases respectively per year.

“This disparity means that a number of children are not being seen in hospitals. And it means we are losing them because childhood cancer is curable if you present early,” Dr. Bonney explained, highlighting a critical public health emergency that has received insufficient attention from policymakers and the broader medical community.

The survival statistics underscore the urgency of early detection and treatment accessibility. While Ghana achieves 50-60% survival rates for childhood cancers when diagnosed promptly, this figure pales against the 90% survival rates recorded in high-income countries with robust healthcare infrastructure and widespread cancer awareness programs.

Dr. Bonney identified the most prevalent childhood malignancies affecting Ghanaian children as Burkitt’s lymphoma, retinoblastoma affecting the eyes, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and various forms of leukemia. These cancers, while aggressive, respond well to treatment protocols when detected during early stages.

To help parents and caregivers identify potential warning signs, the pediatric oncologist outlined critical symptoms using the “CURE” framework: unexplained eye abnormalities including white spots or unusual reflections, persistent lumps in the neck or other body areas, prolonged unexplained fevers lasting beyond two weeks, persistent bone or joint pain, and sudden neurological changes including severe headaches or personality alterations.

The detection challenges extend beyond medical awareness to encompass significant socioeconomic barriers that prevent families from accessing life-saving treatments. Cancer therapy typically requires two to three years of intensive medical intervention, creating overwhelming financial burdens that force many families to abandon treatment protocols.

Akua Sarpong, whose personal tragedy led to the establishment of Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana following her daughter’s death in 2018, described the impossible choices facing affected families. Her organization emerged from recognition that approximately 2,500 children receive cancer diagnoses annually in Ghana, yet many lack resources for comprehensive treatment.

“In South Africa, families never had to worry about where the money was coming from. But here, people are selling their cloths and houses to treat just one child. That’s wrong,” Sarpong explained, illustrating the stark contrast between Ghana’s healthcare support systems and those available in more developed African nations.

The financial reality proves devastating even for middle-class families, as Dr. Bonney noted that well-resourced parents eventually exhaust their savings during extended treatment periods. This economic burden often leads to treatment abandonment, transforming potentially curable diseases into terminal conditions.

Community organizations have stepped forward to address gaps in government healthcare funding. Dr. Bonney praised Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana’s “phenomenal” support in covering diagnostic scans, medications, and extended hospitalization costs. Additional consistent support comes from religious organizations including ICGC Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church, alongside smaller donor networks.

The childhood cancer crisis reflects broader healthcare infrastructure challenges affecting Ghana’s medical system. Overall cancer statistics show over 24,000 new cases recorded annually nationwide, with 15,802 cancer-related deaths in 2020, indicating systemic issues beyond pediatric oncology.

International projections suggest the situation will worsen without immediate intervention. Africa is projected to account for half of all childhood cancer cases worldwide by 2050, making early investment in detection and treatment infrastructure increasingly critical for countries like Ghana.

Both medical experts emphasized that childhood cancer represents a solvable public health challenge requiring coordinated action across multiple sectors. Enhanced public awareness campaigns, strengthened healthcare worker training, improved diagnostic equipment distribution, and expanded financial support systems could dramatically improve outcomes for affected children.

“Every action we take can save a child,” Dr. Bonney stressed, calling for increased government commitment, private sector engagement, and international development partner support to address this hidden health crisis.

The experts’ warnings come as Ghana works toward achieving a 60% childhood cancer survival rate by 2030, a target that requires significant improvements in case detection, treatment accessibility, and ongoing patient support systems.

Without immediate action to address the detection and treatment gaps, hundreds of Ghanaian children will continue facing preventable deaths from diseases that medical science has proven highly treatable when properly managed.