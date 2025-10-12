Heroes Supporters Group Rallies Behind Black Stars Ahead of Crucial Comoros Clash

The Heroes Supporters Group has extended prayers and best wishes to the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Chairman of Heroes Supporters, Mr. Alex Ahenfo, called on the national team to deliver an emphatic performance that would satisfy Ghanaian football fans. He emphasized that the Black Stars must secure all three points while urging supporters to fill the stadium and create an electric atmosphere for the players.

“The Black Stars must go all out and get the three points with an impressive performance that will make Ghanaians happy,” Ahenfo said, appealing to football enthusiasts across the country to turn up in large numbers.

Adding her voice to the optimistic predictions, Ms. Wendy Naa Deide Sampah forecasted a commanding 3-0 victory for Ghana. She expressed confidence in the team’s ability to score multiple goals at home, stating that the squad possesses the quality needed for a comfortable win.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 22 points and maintains a three-point advantage over Madagascar, positioning them strongly for qualification to the global tournament. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. GMT and represents the final fixture in the qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars have participated in the FIFA World Cup on four previous occasions, in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The team comes into this match on the back of an impressive 5-0 away victory against the Central African Republic, building momentum ahead of the Comoros encounter.

Comoros has historically presented challenges for Ghana in crucial encounters, and many Ghanaian supporters are hoping for a convincing result that settles past scores. With qualification within touching distance, the Black Stars need only avoid defeat to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.

The Heroes Supporters Group’s endorsement reflects the growing anticipation among Ghanaian fans who believe this generation of players can deliver another World Cup appearance for the West African nation.