Herman Suede and The Therapist Reunite For One by One Remix

Ghanaian artist Herman Suede has unveiled a captivating remix of his romantic single “One by One”, featuring Sierra Leonean singer The Therapist. The collaboration marks their second musical partnership following their successful work on The Therapist’s “Gobe”, showcasing their natural chemistry on this soulful Afrobeats track about patience in love.

The remix maintains the original’s smooth rhythm and heartfelt message while adding The Therapist’s distinctive vocal texture. Sung primarily in English with a poignant Ga bridge, the song beautifully captures that universal moment of spotting someone across a crowded room and hoping for a deeper connection. Herman Suede’s sincere delivery blends seamlessly with The Therapist’s fresh perspective, creating a richer narrative about letting relationships develop organically.

“This collaboration felt natural after our work on ‘Gobe’,” says Herman Suede. “The Therapist brought exactly the right energy to expand the story we’re telling about taking things slow in love.”

With its relatable lyrics and laid-back Afrobeats groove, the “One by One” remix offers the perfect soundtrack for summer romance. The track demonstrates the growing musical synergy between West African artists across borders, blending Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean influences into a cohesive, contemporary sound.