Herbal Medicine Can Treat Chronic Diseases — Kasoa Herbal Center CEO Assures Public

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kofi Annan Herbal Center, Nana Kofi Asawoma V, has appealed to the general public, especially persons battling persistent health conditions, to visit the facility for quality and affordable herbal treatment for diabetes, hypertension, and other metabolic diseases.

Located along the Kasoa–Winneba Highway near the Doctor Jesus Prayer Camp and Ministry International, the licensed herbal facility operates daily and is regulated by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), ensuring safety and professional standards.

Nana Kofi Asawoma V, who also serves as the Chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Assin in the Central Region, said the center offers reliable herbal remedies for chronic diseases, waist pains, and sexual weakness, using locally sourced medicinal plants.

Speaking to journalists, the chief emphasized that his gift for herbal medicine is a God-given talent inherited from his grandfather, continuing a long-standing cultural tradition of passing down indigenous medical knowledge through generations.

He dismissed public skepticism about the effectiveness of herbal medicine in treating diabetes and hypertension, insisting that the remedies provided at his center are effective, affordable, and naturally derived.

“When you visit my center, we use advanced medical diagnostic machines to examine patients, gather medical history, and run tests before prescribing treatment,” he explained.

He added that proper diagnosis is central to their medical approach, ensuring that every patient receives the right treatment tailored to their specific condition.

“I am calling on the general public, especially those suffering from long-standing sickness, to come to the center. I strongly believe their health problems can be treated and managed here,” he assured.