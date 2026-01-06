Herbal Advocate Urges Creative Approaches to Combat Galamsey

Environmentalist and herbal practitioner Nana Nketia has called on government to deploy the arts and other creative methods to educate citizens about illegal mining and environmental degradation across Ghana.

Nana Nketia, who was named 2024 Best Herbal Advocate of the Year at the Ghana Leadership Awards, made the appeal after attending Gold Rush Republic, a stage play performed by students of MK Acting College in partnership with the National Theatre of Ghana.

The production used satire, courtroom drama and measured humor to examine the human cost of galamsey, a local term for illegal small scale mining operations. Told from the perspective of a symbolic trial, the play scrutinizes key societal actors including traditional authority, political leadership, religious influence, local participation and foreign involvement.

Speaking after the performance, Nana Nketia stressed that beyond enforcement, citizens must understand their civic responsibility to protect land, water bodies and future generations. He urged government to adopt culturally resonant approaches to public education on illegal mining and broader environmental abuse.

When people see themselves reflected truthfully on stage, learning becomes personal, according to Nana Nketia. He noted that creative works can reach places policies and press statements cannot.

Audience members present at the National Theatre reported that through sharp dialogue and relatable situations, the play exposed how denial, blame shifting, silence and greed combine to poison rivers, destroy cocoa farms and endanger public health. Rather than preaching, the production invited reflection by asking difficult questions about complicity and accountability.

Nana Nketia attended as a special guest alongside other government officials responsible for various sectors. He praised both the performers and organizers while encouraging stronger partnerships between state institutions and the creative industry. He argued that national development conversations must move beyond conference rooms and policy documents into spaces where citizens naturally engage.

Several prominent figures from the creative industry attended, including veteran actor Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, Roselyn Ngissah, Rosemond Brown known as Akuapem Poloo, Peter Ritchie and Mynna Otto, lending further weight to the call for arts led advocacy.

The Director of MK Acting College expressed pride in the production, describing it as an example of what young performers can achieve when given the right platform and purpose. He thanked the audience for their strong turnout and engagement, noting that the response affirmed the relevance of theatre in contemporary Ghanaian discourse.

Playwright Nana Dwomoh Doyen Benjamin, who serves as Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP), revealed that advocacy lies at the core of the Chamber’s mandate. He explained that when MK Acting College reached out for support to develop a play that could educate the public on galamsey, the Chamber felt a responsibility to respond.

Echoing Nana Nketia’s message, he called on African leaders to think beyond conventional methods and embrace creative professionals as partners in solving the continent’s challenges. Africa has storytellers, performers and thinkers whose work can shape behavior and influence values, according to Benjamin.

He affirmed that Gold Rush Republic stands as a reminder that the fight against galamsey is not only a legal or technical battle but also a cultural one. Sometimes the stage can speak where authority struggles to be heard, he added.

Nana Nketia, who also serves as an Africa Image Ambassador and board member of ACCP, has been advocating for environmental sustainability and organic agriculture since starting his herbal practice in Tema in 2003. He has called on government to invest in research and development to enhance Ghana’s herbal medicine industry while addressing agricultural chemical use that threatens both human health and medicinal plant resources.

The December 30, 2025 performance at the National Theatre drew significant attention from cultural and government figures, highlighting growing recognition that creative expression can complement traditional policy approaches in addressing urgent national challenges like environmental degradation.