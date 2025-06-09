Henley & Partners’ Grace Arthur Wins Wealth Leadership Award

Grace Arthur, Country Representative for global investment migration firm Henley & Partners, received the Leadership Excellence Award in Wealth Management (Multinational) at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The recognition acknowledges her introduction of residence and citizenship planning services to Ghana’s high-net-worth market.

Arthur, a financial services executive with over two decades in banking, insurance, and wealth advisory, currently leads Henley & Partners’ Ghana operations. She provides strategic guidance to affluent clients seeking global mobility solutions through sovereign investment programs. Prior to joining the firm, Arthur held senior positions managing premium client portfolios at major financial institutions before transitioning into insurance sector leadership.

“Two years ago, I embraced a bold new chapter introducing investment migration—a largely esoteric concept locally,” Arthur stated upon receiving the award. “From introducing sophisticated investment solutions at the bank to redefining value in insurance, this journey has shaped a 360° view of wealth.” Her work involves coordinating international legal and financial partnerships to deliver compliant cross-border wealth strategies.

The Ghana CEO Summit convened over 500 business leaders under the theme ‘Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset’. Awards recognized sector innovation and influence. Arthur additionally serves as a Lay Preacher and Steward in the Methodist Church Ghana, supporting mentorship and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Investment migration services gained formal recognition in Ghana’s financial landscape following the 2020 Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines on alternative investments.