Henley Business School Climbs to 33rd in Global Rankings

Henley Business School has achieved its strongest performance ever in the Financial Times Executive MBA rankings, surging 19 places to claim the 33rd position globally while establishing itself as South Africa’s only ranked MBA programme. The dramatic leap reflects the institution’s growing reputation and positions its Africa-based Global Executive MBA as a compelling option for professionals seeking world-class business education at locally accessible pricing.

The latest FT ranking places Henley in elite company among business schools worldwide, with particularly impressive showings in specific categories. The school secured seventh place globally for international course experience and eighth for student caliber, based on pre-programme work experience that considers factors like seniority, organizational size, and international exposure. These rankings suggest Henley attracts high-quality candidates who bring substantial real-world experience into the classroom.

Jon Foster-Pedley, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement in Sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Reading and dean of Henley Business School Africa, attributes the success to deliberate institutional priorities. According to Foster-Pedley, the ranking validates the school’s commitment to attracting exceptional global talent while building a diverse community of leaders capable of navigating complex international business environments. The emphasis on responsible and sustainable business practices also distinguishes Henley’s approach from competitors.

The FT Executive MBA rankings represent the most rigorous assessment of business programmes globally, with strict eligibility requirements that eliminate many schools from consideration. Programmes must hold accreditation from either the US Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business or the European Foundation for Management Development, maintain cohort-based structures where students enroll and graduate together, and produce at least 30 graduates annually. Schools face evaluation across 19 categories measuring graduate career progress, institutional diversity, research output, and corporate social responsibility activities.

Henley’s diversity credentials earned special recognition in this year’s assessment. The school ranked first globally for women’s representation on its advisory board and placed in the top 30 overall for diversity metrics, with improvements across all student demographic measures. This commitment extends to environmental sustainability, where Henley topped UK and African institutions while placing in the global top 30 for carbon footprint measures, reflecting progress toward net-zero emissions targets.

The Global Executive MBA programme launched in Africa during 2024 specifically to complement Henley’s existing Flexible MBA offering. What makes the programme distinctive is its truly international composition, with South African students joining cohorts from the Nordics and UK for an integrated learning experience. Students participate in five intensive international immersions across strategic business hubs, gaining firsthand exposure to global commerce, innovation, and international business dynamics.

Perhaps most significantly for African professionals, Henley has priced the Global Executive MBA for local market conditions. Students enrolling through the Johannesburg campus pay approximately 70 percent less than the cost of the identical degree in the UK, making world-class business education accessible without the typical financial burden of overseas study. This pricing strategy opens opportunities that might otherwise remain beyond reach for talented candidates.

Current students speak enthusiastically about their experiences. Vekondja Kuzee, Chief Information Officer at FNB Namibia and member of the first African cohort, describes finding himself in a vibrant melting pot of minds spanning Europe, Asia, and South Africa. Kuzee emphasizes that deep connections forged with people from different global regions represent a key differentiator compared to traditional MBA programmes, creating a richer tapestry of perspectives and insights that enhance learning outcomes.

Tatenda Chikuku, an actuarial professional with analytics and strategy expertise, credits the programme with changing his life’s trajectory in unexpected ways. Chikuku characterizes his MBA investment as among the greatest he’s made, citing the people encountered, discussions conducted, real-world projects tackled, and global immersions experienced. Even assignment pressure becomes enjoyable when the learning environment proves sufficiently engaging and relevant.

Chief pilot Phililie Mdletshe highlights the powerful experiential learning delivered through international immersions in the UK, Finland, and Miami. Beyond cultural exposure and knowledge acquisition, these experiences build rapport among participants who become invested in each other’s success. Mdletshe notes that this collective dimension proves critical to personal transformation, creating interdependencies where individual learning depends fundamentally on peer engagement.

Henley Business School operates as part of the University of Reading, which itself earned recognition as Sustainability University of the Year in 2025 according to The Good University Guide. The school maintains an established South African presence spanning three decades, with its Johannesburg campus serving as the regional hub. Beyond the Executive MBA programmes awarded in both the UK and South Africa, Henley offers various business qualifications including management practice certifications and a Doctorate in Business Administration.

The FT ranking represents just one measure of the Global Executive MBA’s standing. Earlier in 2025, QS Global MBA rankings placed the programme 64th worldwide, demonstrating consistent recognition across different assessment methodologies. Given that over 13,000 business schools operate globally, placement in the top 100 by multiple ranking systems indicates genuine quality rather than isolated success in a single evaluation.

For prospective students, the combination of global ranking, international diversity, experiential learning through immersions, and accessible pricing creates a unique value proposition. The programme delivers credentials and networks typically associated with premium European or American business schools while remaining financially feasible for African professionals. This democratization of access to elite business education could reshape career trajectories for individuals who might never consider traditional overseas MBA programmes.

The next intake for Henley’s limited-enrollment Global MBA in South Africa opens in October 2026, giving interested candidates roughly one year to prepare applications. The limited intake structure maintains programme quality by ensuring manageable cohort sizes that facilitate deep peer connections and individualized attention. Prospective applicants should recognize that limited enrollment means competitive selection, with the school seeking candidates who demonstrate both professional achievement and potential for leadership impact.

Henley’s ranking surge comes at an interesting moment for business education globally. Traditional MBA enrollment patterns have shifted as professionals question the return on investment for expensive programmes, particularly when alternative credentials and online options proliferate. Schools that deliver clear value through international experiences, diverse cohorts, and career advancement while managing costs effectively are finding success, exactly the formula Henley appears to have executed well.