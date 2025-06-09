Henley and Partners’ Grace Arthur wins Wealth Management Leadership Excellence Award at 9th Ghana CEO Summit

Grace Arthur, Country Representative and Consultant for Henley & Partners, has been honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award in Wealth Management (Multinational) at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra. The award recognised her outstanding contributions to Ghana’s wealth management sector, particularly her pioneering efforts in introducing investment migration solutions to the local high-net-worth market.

Mrs. Arthur, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience spanning banking, insurance, and wealth advisory, currently leads the Ghana office of Henley & Partners—the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment. In this role, she provides strategic guidance to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs and UHNWIs) seeking global mobility and wealth preservation solutions through investment migration.

Prior to joining Henley & Partners, she built a successful career in banking, where she rose to the position of Associate Director and managed premium client portfolios within top-tier financial institutions. Her expertise in designing tailored investment propositions earned her a transition into the insurance sector, where she assumed senior leadership responsibilities overseeing high-performing teams and high-net-worth initiatives.

Her shift into the investment migration space marks a significant strategic evolution, as she now guides clients through complex global residency and citizenship planning processes. She works with a network of international partners, including legal and financial institutions, to deliver globally compliant solutions aligned with clients’ long-term financial, legacy, and mobility goals.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs. Arthur stated, “Two years ago, I embraced a bold new chapter as a Consultant with Henley & Partners—introducing investment migration, a concept that remains largely esoteric in the Ghanaian market. There were doubts, even from close allies. I said yes. Today, I am humbled that this leap of faith is being recognised.”

Mrs. Arthur also reflected on her broader career journey, noting her involvement in the early days of Ghana’s wealth management sphere. “From introducing sophisticated investment solutions at the bank to redefining value in the insurance sector, this journey has shaped a 360° view of wealth, purpose, and possibility,” she noted.

Outside of her corporate role, Mrs. Arthur is actively involved in community and faith-based leadership. As a Lay Preacher and a Steward in the Methodist Church Ghana, she supports mentorship, women’s empowerment, and spiritual development initiatives.

The 9th edition of the Ghana CEO Summit brought together over 500 CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss economic transformation and business leadership under the theme, ‘Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable, Futuristic Economy’. The Leadership Excellence Awards segment recognised individuals who have demonstrated innovation, integrity, and influence within their sectors.

Industry observers say Mrs. Arthur’s recognition underscores the growing relevance of cross-border wealth strategies in Ghana’s maturing financial ecosystem, and the role of trusted advisors in guiding clients through increasingly complex global opportunities.

Henley & Partners – the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment

Henley & Partners is the international leader in residence and citizenship planning. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and global presence in over 60 offices worldwide. Our firm works closely with sovereign governments, financial institutions, and legal professionals to offer strategic migration solutions that secure alternative citizenship or residence for clients and their families. In an increasingly complex and unpredictable world, our services empower clients to safeguard their futures while unlocking global mobility, economic access, and legacy advantages.