Helicopter Crash: South Tongu Mourns Fallen Heroes 

Residents and stakeholders of the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region have organized a candlelight vigil in honour of the eight (8) gallant Ghanaians who perished in the 6th August Z-9 helicopter crash at Adansi-Akrofuom near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The event which was jointly organized by the South Tongu Constituency office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the offices of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area in collaboration with the chiefs and Local Council of Churches, was attended by a large number of residents and mourners from the five (5) traditional areas of the municipality.

The solemn event was characterized by pain and a visible introspection not only on the faces of the dignitaries present but also in the hearts of the many mourners gathered to honour the memories of the late gallant men.

The inter-faith vigil event was not without tributes from the leaders of the municipality, who all described the death of the eight (8) Ghanaians as a pathetic national tragedy and a black day that should never happen to the country again.

In a tribute by the South Tongu Constituency Chairman of the governing NDC, Mr. Michael Tsikudo, he described the eight (8) fallen heroes as dedicated servants of the nation whose ideals the nation should champion and hold onto.

The Chiefs and Queen Mothers noted that the disrespect and disregard for authority and the rules and regulations of the country by some Ghanaians contributed largely to the painful death of these men. The Paramount Chief of the Vume Traditional Area and President of the Vume Traditional Council, Togbe Yaw Akonnor II, read the tribute on behalf of the Traditional authorities. While extending their deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief asked the gods of the land to avenge the death of these state’s men was not natural.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, noted that the pain in the hearts of the MPs and indeed the government and Ghanaians as a whole regarding the loss of these gallant men was severe. According to him, the death of these noble Ghanaians should not be in vain, adding that the reset agenda of the country, including the fight against illegal mining, should continue in the memory of these lost souls.

Representing the Local Council of Churches was Rev. Robert Seddoh of the True Light Bible Church of Sogakope. According to him, even though everybody would die and leave this world, the way and manner the eight 8 gallant men died was not only painful but also troubling.

The Moslem community was not left out. The Representative of the Chief Imam, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Alhassan, noted that the Moslem community has been severely and equally hit by the death of not only the two 2 Muslims on board the helicopter but also the other six 6 personalities as well. He was hopeful that the Good Lord would grant the souls of these men the needed peace and His grace.

The South Tongu Constituency Communications Officer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Hillary Abletor, also paid tribute to the fallen heroes on behalf of the party. He was hopeful that the death of these eight (8) men would unite Ghanaians to chart a new path towards the holistic development of the country.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Victoria Dzeklo, was equally in pain and tears for most of the event. She wondered what was going through the minds and hearts of these gallant men minutes before the crash, saying it is only God who could tell.

Preaching the sermon for the evening on the theme, ‘The Wasted Years’, Rev. John Adu Korby of the Central Harvest Church of Sogakope, noted that no one can escape what he described as the two (2) gates of life. According to him, one’s entry into the world through birth and the subsequent exit through death cannot be escaped by anyone. He urged everyone placed in any capacity with responsibilities to be committed, hardworking, and focused to achieve results for the country. ‘You would be remembered by your work, ’ Rev. Korby stressed.

Rev. Korby urged Christians to be honest, faithful, and committed to their work, saying the legacies they would leave behind would become lasting memories for those alive, including their families and friends.

Prayers were offered by both representatives of the Christian fraternity and the Muslim community. The Chiefs also poured libation not only for the souls of the departed to rest in perfect peace but also for the gods to strike anyone or group of persons behind the illegitimate death of the gallant men.

In attendance was the Grace Gospel Band of Sogakope, which provided solemn music and songs at the event. The programme was also attended by several Assembly Members (AMs) led by the Presiding Member (PM) of the South Tongu District Assembly (STDA), Hon. Mensah Kwaku Kudze, the Constituency Vice Chairperson of the NDC, Hon. Gladys Abaya as well as the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches, Pastor Frank Antwi.