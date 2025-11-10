Helicopter Crash Probe Completed: Acting Defence Minister Hands Over Report to President Mahama

Acting Minister for Defence and Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, has led the committee that investigated the August 6 helicopter crash to present its report and findings to President John Dramani Mahama at a meeting of the National Security Council.
The committee, tasked with uncovering the cause of the tragic incident and recommending measures to prevent future occurrences, has completed its work after weeks of investigation.
According to official sources, the full report is expected to be made public on Tuesday.
Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News