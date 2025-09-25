Heirs Energies Showcases Indigenous Leadership at Africa Energy Week

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, will champion the Africapitalism philosophy at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 2 in Cape Town, South Africa, as the continent’s energy sector prepares for a major asset ownership transition.

Chief Executive Officer Osa Igiehon and Executive Director Sam Nwanze will represent the company at the premier African energy gathering, where global policymakers, investors, and industry leaders converge to shape the continent’s energy future amid accelerating divestment by international oil companies.

The company’s participation underscores the growing prominence of indigenous African energy companies as international majors divest assets across the continent. Heirs Energies has emerged as a leading example of successful asset acquisition and optimization, transforming the previously declining Oil Mining License (OML) 17 into a benchmark operation that doubled production within 100 days of acquisition.

Igiehon will participate in two critical sessions examining Africa’s energy transition. On September 30, he will join the “Frontier Plays Within Africa’s Mature Basins” panel, where he will showcase how African independents can transform mature assets into growth engines, drawing from Heirs Energies’ successful turnaround of OML 17 operations.

“At Heirs Energies, we don’t just believe Africa’s mature and frontier assets hold promise, we have proven it,” Igiehon stated. “The OML 17 turnaround shows that with the right governance, innovation, and local execution, indigenous operators can unlock value where others saw decline. We’ve turned challenges into engines of growth, and that is the model we want to see replicated across Africa.”

The company’s OML 17 success story has become a case study in indigenous energy leadership. Heirs Energies has committed to directing all gas production from the asset to the local Nigerian market rather than export, aligning with the Africapitalism philosophy of creating economic prosperity while addressing local energy needs.

On October 1, Igiehon will contribute to the “Invest in the Republic of Congo Roundtable,” sharing insights from Nigeria’s experience to help frontier regions accelerate development through brownfield excellence, community engagement, and investor confidence building. This session reflects the growing interest in replicating successful Nigerian indigenous energy models across Central and West Africa.

Chief Financial Officer Sam Nwanze will address the “Navigating Asset Divestments in Africa’s Upstream Sector” panel on October 1, discussing financing strategies for African independents and risk mitigation approaches for mature asset acquisitions. His presentation will highlight Heirs Energies’ distinctive approach that combines financial discipline with purpose-driven impact.

“The divestment wave creates opportunities for African players to lead, but credibility is key,” Nwanze noted. “Success depends on structuring investable projects, building trust with partners, and embedding impact into every deal.”

The Africapitalism philosophy, pioneered by Heirs Holdings Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, positions the private sector at the heart of Africa’s transformation by creating both economic prosperity and social wealth. Established in 2010, Heirs Holdings was founded on a mission to transform Africa, creating economic and social wealth as a demonstration of Elumelu’s philosophy that positions the private sector as the key driver of economic prosperity and social wealth across Africa.

Heirs Energies’ participation comes as the company pursues ambitious growth targets. The company has set a target to increase production from current levels of 53,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day, demonstrating the scalability potential of indigenous-led energy operations.

The company’s approach to asset development emphasizes community engagement and local value creation. Every molecule of gas produced from OML 17 powers Nigerian homes and industries, illustrating how indigenous operators can align commercial success with national energy security objectives.

Africa Energy Week 2025 serves as a crucial platform for discussing the continent’s energy transition as international oil companies accelerate asset divestments. The event brings together decision-makers to address financing challenges, regulatory frameworks, and technical capabilities required for successful indigenous energy company development.

The timing of Heirs Energies’ prominent participation reflects the company’s growing influence in African energy circles. Earlier this year, CEO Igiehon championed pan-African solutions at the Congo Energy Investment Forum, promoting Africapitalism as a guiding principle for energy development that creates shared prosperity.

The company’s success with OML 17 has attracted attention from investors and industry analysts as a model for how African companies can successfully acquire and optimize assets divested by international operators. The transformation demonstrates that indigenous companies possess the technical capabilities and financial resources to operate complex energy assets effectively.

Market observers note that successful indigenous energy companies like Heirs Energies play a crucial role in ensuring continuity of energy production as international companies exit African markets. These transitions require careful planning to maintain operational excellence while building local capacity and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The Africa Energy Week platform provides Heirs Energies with an opportunity to share operational insights and best practices with other indigenous energy companies across the continent. The company’s experience with rapid production increases and local market focus offers valuable lessons for similar organizations pursuing asset acquisition strategies.

As Africa’s energy sector continues evolving, indigenous companies increasingly serve as bridges between international technology and local market needs. Heirs Energies’ participation at AEW 2025 reinforces the company’s commitment to leading this transformation while maintaining focus on sustainable development and community impact.