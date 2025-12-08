Heino Gives Two Thumbs Up to Daniel Jeddman at Hamburg-1 Show

Daniel Jeddman, a Ghanaian gospel artist based in Germany, recently received a major endorsement from German music legend Heino during one of Andreas Ellermann’s shows on Hamburg-1. Heino gave Jeddman a heartfelt “two thumbs up,” which has sent shockwaves of excitement among fans and observers alike. This gesture is seen as a significant vote of confidence from one of Germany’s most iconic voices, potentially elevating Jeddman’s reputation across European audiences and the diaspora

Fans have been raving about the endorsement online, calling it a major boost for Jeddman’s international gospel career. The support from Heino could lead to more cross-genre collaborations and increased exposure for Jeddman within German and European gospel and Christian music communities. With his unique blend of gospel and inspirational music, Jeddman has already made a name for himself in Ghana and beyond, and this endorsement could be the catalyst for even greater success.

Daniel Jeddman is no stranger to making waves in the music scene. He’s known for his powerful voice and inspiring songs, including “Your Grace” featuring Sylvia Boakye and “Favour” with MOG Music. He’s also the host of the annual August Praise event in Hamburg, which attracts believers from across Germany and beyond. With his music and ministry, Jeddman aims to spread joy, hope, and inspiration to people worldwide

This endorsement from Heino is a testament to Jeddman’s hard work and dedication to his craft. As he continues to make music and inspire audiences, it’s likely that his star will only continue to rise.