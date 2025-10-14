HeFRA Shuts 200 Unlicensed Ashanti Health Facilities

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency has closed at least 200 unlicensed health institutions in the Ashanti Region, signaling an aggressive nationwide enforcement drive that’s putting unregistered clinics, hospitals, and treatment centers on notice.

Christabel Eyram Nuhoho, Head of Public Relations at HeFRA, confirmed on Tuesday that the exercise forms part of the agency’s renewed commitment to enforce compliance and safeguard public health. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, she made clear that operating without a valid license now carries immediate consequences.

“We have started closing down unlicensed facilities because operating without a HeFRA license is a direct threat to society,” Nuhoho said. “If a facility is not licensed, we cannot tell whether qualified professionals are working there or whether proper treatment procedures are being followed.”

The affected facilities span the entire healthcare spectrum: hospitals, clinics, maternity homes, dental centers, and optical clinics. Some had never bothered to obtain HeFRA licenses at all. Others had let their certifications expire years ago, with some licenses dating back to 2019 and 2021 still unrennewed.

It’s a pattern that suggests either ignorance of licensing requirements or deliberate flouting of regulations. Either way, HeFRA is no longer tolerating it.

Nuhoho emphasized that the agency doesn’t take pleasure in shutting down facilities but acts only after extensive engagement. “We engage operators, give them timelines to correct issues, and even provide recommendations after inspections,” she explained. “But some remain recalcitrant and continue operating in defiance of the law. Those are the ones we’re coming after.”

The agency’s enforcement capabilities have been constrained by logistical challenges. HeFRA currently maintains offices in only nine of Ghana’s fifteen regions, with operational vehicles available in just four. That limited presence has historically made comprehensive monitoring difficult, allowing unlicensed facilities to operate with minimal oversight.

But those constraints aren’t stopping the current crackdown. “We admit there have been challenges, limited personnel, logistics, and regional presence, but that will not stop us,” Nuhoho stressed. “Our new focus is clear: no license, no operation.”

The Greater Accra Region has also seen significant enforcement action, with 23 facilities shut down last week and three more on Monday. The Eastern Region is next on HeFRA’s schedule, with operations planned for the coming days.

What makes this enforcement drive particularly significant is the scale. Two hundred closures in a single region represents a substantial portion of the healthcare infrastructure, raising questions about how many Ghanaians have been receiving treatment at facilities operating outside regulatory oversight.

Nuhoho urged the public to verify licensing status before seeking care. “Every licensed facility is required by law to display its valid HeFRA certificate at the reception,” she said. “Patients should look out for the certificate, not just a sticker, and check that it is valid. If you find any facility without a HeFRA license, report it to us.”

It’s advice that puts responsibility on patients to do their own due diligence, though most people seeking medical care aren’t thinking about regulatory compliance when they’re sick or injured. Still, the message reflects HeFRA’s recognition that public pressure can complement official enforcement.

The crackdown hasn’t spared high-profile facilities. HeFRA recently shut down the Guinness Ghana Kumasi Clinic for failing to renew its license for over six years, demonstrating that corporate ownership provides no immunity from enforcement action.

HeFRA plans to publish a complete list of closed and non-compliant facilities on its website once the exercise concludes, giving the public transparency about which institutions failed to meet regulatory standards.

“We are not targeting anyone. We want to protect lives,” Nuhoho said. “Any facility that wants to operate legally should come to HeFRA and begin the licensing process. But if we find you first, the story will be different.”

That warning carries weight now that HeFRA has demonstrated willingness to actually close facilities rather than just threaten action. For years, regulatory enforcement in Ghana’s healthcare sector has been inconsistent, with warnings issued but limited follow-through on closures.

The current enforcement drive suggests a shift in approach, though sustainability remains a question. With limited vehicles, personnel, and regional presence, HeFRA faces ongoing challenges in maintaining comprehensive oversight once the initial crackdown concludes.

What happens to patients who were receiving care at the 200 closed facilities in Ashanti Region also remains unclear. While protecting public safety is paramount, sudden closures can disrupt treatment for people with ongoing medical needs, particularly in areas where healthcare access is already limited.

The agency’s aggressive stance reflects growing concern about unregulated healthcare delivery and the risks posed to patients receiving treatment from potentially unqualified providers using substandard procedures. Whether this enforcement momentum continues beyond the current exercise will determine if Ghana’s healthcare regulatory framework gains the teeth it’s long needed.