Heavy Duty Truck Kills Nursery Pupil After Driver Loses Control in Aburaso

A nursery pupil identified as Daniel was killed on October 28, 2025, when a heavy duty truck loaded with lumber lost control and struck him at Aburaso near Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic accident occurred when the lumber-laden vehicle veered off the road and hit the young victim. Details about the circumstances leading to the driver losing control remain unclear.

Local authorities have not yet released information about whether the driver has been arrested or what charges may be filed. The cause of the loss of control, whether mechanical failure, driver error, or road conditions, is still under investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area, particularly regarding heavy duty vehicles transporting goods through communities where children are present.

Daniel’s age and the name of his school have not been officially confirmed by authorities. Funeral arrangements for the deceased child are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

The Ahafo Ano South East District has experienced several road traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in recent years, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of vehicle safety standards and speed limits in residential areas.