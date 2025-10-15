Heat Stress Threatens Forty Percent of Indian REIT Assets

Over 40% of Indian real estate investment trust assets face medium to high exposure to physical climate hazards by 2050, with heat stress emerging as the most significant threat to commercial property values, according to a new report from geospatial analytics platform AlphaGeo.

The analysis, conducted in partnership with Propstack, India’s premier real estate data analytics platform, examined more than 5,000 lease records across major REIT portfolios including Brookfield, Mindspace, Embassy, and Knowledge Realty Trust. The findings paint a sobering picture of climate risks facing India’s rapidly expanding commercial real estate sector.

Heat stress topped the list of concerns, with assets in Chennai, Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai showing consistently high exposure driven by rising annual maximum temperatures and limited urban greenery. The report projects that some cities will experience over 200 days above 35 degrees Celsius annually by the end of the century, with Delhi facing projected temperatures exceeding 48 degrees.

AlphaGeo’s resilience adjusted risk methodology combines physical climate hazards with local adaptation measures to provide what the company calls a more accurate depiction of ground truth risk. The approach evaluates six major hazard types: heat stress, drought, inland flooding, coastal flooding, hurricane wind, and wildfires.

Drought and wildfire emerged as the second and third most significant risks, with Gurgaon scoring highest for drought exposure at 60 out of 100, followed by Delhi at 58 and Noida at 54. Wildfire risk proved particularly elevated in Delhi and Gurgaon, both scoring 61, driven by increasing hot days and what the report describes as weak wildfire adaptation measures.

The National Capital Region stands out as the most exposed cluster overall, with Noida scoring 77 for overall climate risk, Delhi at 75, and Gurgaon at 73. Bangalore showed the lowest overall risk at 34, though the city still faces moderate heat exposure.

Financial implications extend well beyond abstract risk scores. AlphaGeo’s Financial Impact Analytics translate climate scenarios into tangible effects on insurance premiums, utility demand, retrofit costs, discount rates, operational downtime, operational efficiency, workforce productivity, maintenance costs, and insurability risk.

More than 90% of analyzed assets are expected to experience medium to high increases in insurance premiums by 2050, reflecting the growing frequency of weather related claims and potential policy exclusions. Chennai leads with a projected 1.25% annual increase in insurance costs, while Pune follows at 1.13%.

Utility demand shows consistent upward pressure across all cities, rising between 0.17% and 0.43% annually as heat stress drives cooling requirements. Bangalore faces the steepest utility increases at 0.43% annually, with Pune and Hyderabad close behind at 0.34%.

Retrofit requirements represent perhaps the most substantial financial burden. Chennai faces the highest projected annual retrofit costs at 0.95%, followed by Noida at 0.90%. These figures reflect the need for flood barriers, enhanced cooling infrastructure, and energy efficiency upgrades, particularly for assets scoring above 70 on climate risk metrics.

Climate adjusted discount rates are rising across the board, spanning from 0.28% annually in Bangalore to 0.69% in Kolkata. Higher discount rates directly erode asset valuations and portfolio returns, as buyers and investors demand greater yields to offset increased uncertainty and potential losses.

The report warns that assets with high climate risk scores become less attractive for long term investment due to anticipated spikes in insurance premiums, retrofit costs, operational downtime, and reduced insurability. REITs are advised to prioritize properties with lower resilience adjusted risk scores, favoring assets with robust adaptation features or locations in less hazard prone regions.

Coastal flooding presents particular concerns for assets in Kolkata, which scored 43 for coastal flood risk, and Mumbai at 27. Inland flooding proves most acute in Kolkata at 48, Noida at 42, and Mumbai at 38. The report notes that by the end of the century, a third of REIT assets are forecast to face medium or high flooding risks.

Different tenant sectors face varying levels of vulnerability. Information technology, business process outsourcing, and commercial tenants show the highest exposure to productivity losses and operational cost spikes from heat stress, especially in Gurgaon, Noida, and Bangalore. Banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors face growing exposure to flooding hazards due to regulatory and operational dependencies.

AlphaGeo and Propstack combined their respective strengths for this analysis. AlphaGeo provides climate analytics used by leading real estate investors including Oaktree and Lennar, while Propstack brings transaction level leasing data covering building size, lease terms, tenant sectors, and locations across major Indian commercial markets.

The report emphasizes that addressing healthcare workforce shortages through improper task shifting creates the same kind of false economy that characterizes climate risk avoidance in real estate. Lower resourced communities end up bearing disproportionate risks, whether through relegation to non physician care or exposure to climate vulnerable properties without adequate adaptation measures.

Recommended mitigation strategies include prioritizing energy efficiency and green infrastructure in all new and existing buildings, investing in water conservation and alternate water sourcing such as recycled water and rainwater harvesting, strengthening coastal defenses and expanding flood buffers in vulnerable cities, and working with local authorities on multi stakeholder resilience focused on emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance.

The analysis employed climate scenario SSP3 7.0, representing a medium emission pathway, with projections extending to mid century and beyond. All risk scores were modeled at the city level, though asset level data remains available upon request.

For REIT managers and institutional investors, the message is clear: climate risk can no longer be treated as a distant concern or secondary consideration in asset allocation decisions. The financial impacts are measurable, substantial, and accelerating. Properties in cities like Noida, Delhi, and Gurgaon require immediate attention to resilience upgrades, while even lower risk markets like Bangalore face mounting heat related operational costs.

Portfolio diversification strategies increasingly require integration of climate risk analytics, with scenario modeling influencing acquisition, disposition, and capital allocation decisions. Lenders and investors are beginning to demand additional due diligence and resilience measures for assets with elevated risk scores, affecting deal timelines and covenants.

The report’s release comes as India’s commercial real estate sector experiences rapid expansion fueled by urbanization, foreign investment, and the rise of global capability centers. This momentum now confronts an accelerating challenge: climate change’s impact on investment performance, tenant demand, and long term asset value. How REITs respond to these findings will likely determine which portfolios thrive and which face mounting financial pressures in the decades ahead.