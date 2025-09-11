Hearts of Oak Election Dispute: Court Adjourns Injunction Case to October 14

An Accra High Court presided over by His Lordship Mr. Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu at GJ10 on Tuesday adjourned the Accra Hearts of Oak Injunction case to Tuesday 14th October 2025 for hearing and determination.

Mr. Sani Mahama Sumarah has sued the Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC, the National Electoral Commission and the Elections Committee of the National Chapters Committee of the Accra Hearts of Oak praying for Interlocutory Injunction to restrain the Elections Committee from organizing the overdue general elections in the leadership of the Chapters of the Football Club.

Mr. Sani Mahama Sumarah, Secretary of Chapter 88 of the Supporters Union wants the album covering the elections to be published before the elections can take place and other irregularities to be corrected before the elections can take place.

When the case was called, an Accra based lawyer, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, leading Counsel for Sani the Plaintiff told the Court that he wanted to move his motion for Interlocutory Injunction but Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu said there was no proof of service so the case cannot go on.

Speaking to this Reporter in an interview, Mr. Sani Mahama expressed deep shock and surprise at the turn of events because he drove the bailiff there himself in his car to the National Secretariat of Hearts of Oak where he made the service of the Writ and the motion paper and also to the offices of the National Electoral Commission and served them with the processes.

By An Yaw Seidu