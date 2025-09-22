Hearts of Oak Claim First Win over Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak secured their maiden victory of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a crucial 1-0 triumph over Dreams FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema on Monday evening, ending a frustrating six-game winless streak against their opponents.

Mohammed Hussein struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute to give the Phobians their first three points of the season, providing much-needed relief for head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani following their disappointing season opener against newly-promoted Hohoe United.

The victory marked a significant milestone for Dramani, who was officially unveiled as Hearts of Oak’s new head coach on June 30, 2025, signing a two-year deal with the club after replacing Aboubakar Ouattara. Speaking in his post-match interview, Dramani expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance despite acknowledging the game’s challenging nature.

Hearts of Oak midfielder Raphael Amponsah was named Man of the Match for his outstanding contribution to the victory, demonstrating the collective effort required to overcome Dreams FC’s resilient defense at their home venue.

The breakthrough goal came when Hussein, who has established himself as a key player in the Hearts midfield, found the back of the net in the 14th minute after capitalizing on a well-orchestrated attacking move that exposed gaps in the Dreams FC defense.

Dreams FC entered Monday’s encounter seeking redemption after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Heart of Lions in their opening weekend fixture. Head coach Wilfred Dormon’s side dominated possession in several phases of the match but struggled to convert their territorial advantage into clear-cut scoring opportunities.

The Phobians had endured frustration in their season opener, where they were held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium, leaving Dramani and his players eager to demonstrate their championship credentials against Dreams FC.

Dramani’s tactical adjustments proved effective as Hearts of Oak showed improved decision-making and clinical finishing that had been absent in their previous outing. The coach had identified improved decision-making as crucial for securing victory against Dreams FC, and his players responded with a disciplined performance.

The victory ended Hearts of Oak’s poor recent record against Dreams FC, with the win ending a six-game winless run against their opponents. This psychological barrier had become a significant concern for the Accra-based club’s supporters and management.

Dreams FC’s struggles continued as they failed to build momentum from their previous season’s strong finish. The Tema-based club now faces mounting pressure to address defensive vulnerabilities that have cost them crucial points in their opening two fixtures.

Hearts of Oak’s improved performance reflected the impact of Dramani’s coaching methods and tactical philosophy. Despite previous success in pre-season, including clinching the Democracy Cup with a 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics, Dramani had insisted the team remained a work in progress.

The former Black Stars and Black Queens head coach has emphasized patience and gradual improvement as his squad adapts to new tactical systems and personnel changes implemented during the off-season transfer window.

Hussein’s goal-scoring contribution continues his impressive form from the previous campaign, where he earned Man of the Match recognition for exceptional performances, including a standout display against Aduana Stars. The midfielder’s consistency provides Hearts of Oak with reliable scoring options from central areas.

The victory provides Hearts of Oak with essential momentum as they navigate the early stages of what promises to be a competitive Premier League campaign. Dramani had urged fans to continue backing the team ahead of the Dreams FC encounter, and Monday’s result validates their faith in the new technical setup.

Dreams FC must quickly regroup and address tactical shortcomings that have resulted in consecutive defeats. The club’s inability to convert possession into goals represents a concerning trend that could determine their season’s trajectory if not rectified promptly.

The result moves Hearts of Oak up the league standings as they seek to challenge for honors under Dramani’s guidance. The coach’s experience with national teams and domestic clubs provides optimism for sustained improvement throughout the campaign.

Monday’s victory demonstrates Hearts of Oak’s potential when executing game plans effectively while maintaining defensive discipline. The combination of tactical organization and clinical finishing that characterized their performance against Dreams FC sets a benchmark for future matches.