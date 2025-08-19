Hearts Lift Homowo Cup in Dramani’s First Triumph

Accra Hearts of Oak claimed the 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory over Kpando Heart of Lions at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Strikes from Frank Duko and Hamza Issah sealed the win, offering a confident pre-season boost ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The triumph marks new coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s first silverware with the Phobians since taking charge. “This sets the tone for our season,” said a club spokesperson, highlighting the team’s sharpness ahead of Wednesday’s GHALCA Top Four tournament opener.

Hearts will face Ghana champions Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Heart of Lions in the prestigious pre-season event, also hosted in Accra.

Event organizer Sammy Anim Addo drew notable crowds, blending football with cultural festivities, including performances by rap artist Tinny.

While the Homowo Cup celebrated community unity, all eyes now turn to the GHALCA competition, where Ghana’s elite clubs fine-tune their squads under mounting fan expectations. Can Hearts convert pre-season promise into lasting dominance?