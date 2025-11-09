Hearts Fans Question Controversial Penalty in Super Clash Loss

Asante Kotoko handed Hearts of Oak their first defeat of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season on Sunday, leaving Phobians supporters furious over key refereeing decisions in the closely contested Super Clash. The Matchday 9 fixture ended 1 to 0 in favor of the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium, with both teams entering as the only unbeaten sides in the campaign.

Guinean forward Morifing Donzo’s 45th minute penalty proved decisive, but the spot kick award sparked intense debate among Hearts fans who felt the decision tilted the match unfairly. Referee Reginald Collins Amoah pointed to the spot after Amankwah Baafi challenged Peter Amidu Acquah inside the penalty area just before halftime.

Hearts supporters immediately questioned whether sufficient contact occurred to warrant a penalty. Social media erupted with complaints from Phobians fans who believed Amoah made a questionable call at a crucial moment. The timing of the decision, coming seconds before the halftime whistle, amplified frustrations as it gave Hearts no opportunity to respond before the break.

The controversy intensified during stoppage time when Mawuli Wayo appeared to have scored a spectacular equalizer for Hearts. The substitute’s strike sent home fans into wild celebrations, only for those cheers to turn into angry protests when Amoah and his assistants disallowed the goal for offside after consultation.

Video replays of the disallowed goal circulated widely on social media, with many Hearts supporters arguing the offside call appeared marginal at best. The double blow of a disputed penalty conceded and a potential equalizer ruled out left the Phobians faithful seething as they exited the stadium.

Statistical evidence suggested Hearts created enough opportunities to avoid defeat. Both teams registered similar shot totals, with Kotoko managing six attempts compared to Hearts’ five. However, Kotoko converted three shots on target while Hearts mustered just one, highlighting issues with finishing that compounded fans’ frustrations over the officiating.

Hearts dominated possession during lengthy spells, particularly in the second half when they pressed aggressively for an equalizer. Raphael Amponsah tested Kotoko’s defense with a powerful long range effort, while a blocked pass nearly set up Hamza Issah for what could have been the leveler. Despite sustained pressure, the breakthrough never came.

The defeat ended Hearts’ impressive unbeaten start to the season under coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani. The Phobians had built their campaign on defensive solidity, conceding just three goals in eight matches before Sunday’s encounter. The loss dropped them to fifth place with 16 points, representing their longest unbeaten streak since 2020 coming to an abrupt halt.

Hearts fans expressed particular anger over what they viewed as inconsistent officiating throughout the match. Several supporters pointed to unpunished challenges on Hearts players while questioning why similar contact in Kotoko’s box went ignored by officials. The perception of bias, whether justified or not, dominated post match discussions among the Phobians faithful.

Some Hearts supporters on social media called for greater accountability in referee assignments for high stakes matches. The Super Clash between Ghana’s two most successful clubs always generates intense scrutiny, with decisions inevitably facing criticism from the losing side’s fans regardless of their accuracy.

Amoah’s proximity to the penalty incident left little room for doubt about contact occurring inside the box, according to neutral observers. Several football analysts defended the referee’s performance, noting he correctly dismissed a potential second penalty claim for Kotoko and made the right call on the offside decision despite Hearts fans’ protests.

The loss extended Kotoko’s recent dominance in the rivalry, marking their fourth victory in the last five league encounters between the traditional adversaries. Hearts had won two, drawn two and lost one in their previous five Premier League meetings with Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium since 2020, making Sunday’s defeat particularly painful for supporters hoping to maintain that competitive record.

Hearts’ home form has emerged as a significant concern this season, adding to fan frustrations. The Phobians collected 10 points from 12 in away fixtures but managed just six points from five home matches, averaging below one point per game at the Accra Sports Stadium. The inability to secure victories on familiar turf has raised questions about tactical approach and mental preparation.

Kotoko moved to seventh position in the standings despite playing fewer matches than most rivals due to Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup commitments. The Porcupine Warriors remained the only unbeaten side in the 2025/26 GPL season, sitting five points behind leaders with three games in hand that could dramatically improve their league position.

The controversy surrounding Sunday’s match reignited longstanding debates about officiating standards in Ghanaian football. Hearts fans joined a chorus of voices across multiple clubs calling for video assistant referee technology implementation to reduce contentious decisions in crucial matches.

Coach Dramani diplomatically avoided direct criticism of the officials in his post match interview, though his assertion that Hearts didn’t deserve to lose reflected the sentiments of disappointed supporters. The former Kotoko tactician acknowledged his team needed improvement in certain areas while maintaining they performed better than the scoreline suggested.

Hearts must now channel their frustration into preparation for a midweek clash against Swedru All Blacks. The quick turnaround leaves little time for dwelling on Sunday’s disappointment, though the manner of defeat will likely fuel motivation to bounce back quickly. For Phobians fans, however, the controversial penalty and disallowed goal will remain talking points for weeks to come.