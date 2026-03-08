Hearts Drop Home Points Again in Goalless Bore With Holy Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak’s title ambitions suffered another blow on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Basake Holy Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 25 fixture.

The result extended Hearts’ barren run at home to four matches without a win, with the Phobians now having collected three goalless draws at the Legon venue in recent weeks against sides who had not recorded a single away victory before facing them.

Despite an avalanche of goal-scoring opportunities at both ends of the pitch, neither side could convert. Hearts created the first real chance in the tenth minute when Hamza Issah broke free from Ramzy Yussif’s threaded pass, only to be flagged offside. Michael Ampadu then made a timely intervention to deny Prince Tweneboah an early lead for the visitors.

Hearts continued to dominate possession but remained wasteful in the final third. Their best first-half chance came when Ampadu set up Issah, only for the striker’s shot to fly wide. Basake Holy Stars, growing more confident as the match wore on, forced Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into action on several occasions but could not find a breakthrough either.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams lacking the clinical edge to separate themselves. Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani introduced substitutes to inject urgency, but the final scoreline remained unchanged.

Hearts currently sit third on the league table with 40 points, trailing leaders Medeama on 46 and second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars on 45. With Medeama losing at home to Hohoe United earlier in the day, the draw represents a significant missed opportunity for the Phobians to close the gap at the top.