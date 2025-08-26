Hearts Defeat Kotoko but GoldStars Claims GHALCA Top 4 Title

Accra Hearts of Oak delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko, yet Bibiani GoldStars captured the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 championship on head-to-head criteria.

The Phobians controlled Sunday’s encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium from the opening minutes. Frank Duku opened scoring after just four minutes, converting a flowing 15-pass sequence that caught Kotoko’s defense unprepared.

Hearts maintained their attacking tempo throughout the first half while Kotoko struggled to break down their opponents’ organized defensive structure. The Porcupine Warriors found few clear opportunities to test Hearts goalkeeper as the home side dominated possession and territory.

The second half brought more chances for Hearts to extend their advantage. Martin Karikari nearly doubled the lead with a powerful half-volley that forced substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Camara into an acrobatic save onto the crossbar.

Hearts eventually secured their victory in the 73rd minute when Emmanuel Amankwah rose unmarked to head home from a corner kick. The goal sparked celebrations among Hearts supporters who witnessed their team’s first victory over Kotoko in several meetings.

Despite the impressive performance, Hearts fell short of claiming the tournament title. Both teams finished with seven points, but GoldStars held the decisive head-to-head advantage from their earlier meeting during the competition.

GoldStars secured their championship status with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Heart of Lions. The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, with Ali Fawzi giving Lions a first-half lead before Sampson Eduku equalized late for the Miners.

The penalty shootout proved decisive as GoldStars converted four attempts while Lions missed twice. The victory completed GoldStars’ perfect penalty record in the tournament, having previously defeated Medeama through the same method.

Lions started brightly against GoldStars, controlling early possession and creating several scoring opportunities. Their pressure paid off when Fawzi found the net in the 37th minute to reward their attacking play.

GoldStars improved significantly after halftime, matching Lions’ intensity and creating more balanced exchanges. Eduku’s late equalizer demonstrated the Miners’ resilience under pressure and forced the decisive penalty phase.

The tournament provided valuable preparation for all four participating clubs ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season. Teams used the competition to assess squad depth, tactical systems and player combinations before domestic league action resumes.

Hearts will take confidence from their comprehensive victory over traditional rivals, particularly given their recent struggles in head-to-head meetings. The performance suggests improved organization and attacking fluency under their current tactical setup.

GoldStars’ championship demonstrates their mental strength in high-pressure situations. Their ability to win two penalty shootouts during the tournament indicates strong psychological preparation and composure from the squad.

The competition highlighted the competitive balance among Ghana’s top clubs as positions remained undecided until the final matches. This parity suggests an competitive Premier League campaign when regular season play begins.

Lions finish with four points and positive performances that should boost confidence despite falling short in the penalty shootout. Their early dominance against GoldStars showed tactical improvements that could benefit their league preparations.