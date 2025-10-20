Hearts Coach Calls for Improvement Despite Chelsea Victory

Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani insists his side must maintain consistency and continue improving despite Sunday’s convincing 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea that ended a two-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians secured their third win of the season at the Golden City Park through second-half goals from Hamza Issah and Mawuli Wayo, extending their impressive unbeaten record against Chelsea to ten matches. The result lifted Hearts to third on the league table with 12 points from six games, just one point behind the leaders.

Speaking after the match, Dramani praised his players’ performance but emphasized that complacency cannot creep into their campaign. “I think there’s still more to improve. I have always said it, we have to remain consistent and very, very sustainable,” he said.

The victory marked a breakthrough for Hearts’ attack, which had managed just two goals in their previous five matches. Issah broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on defensive confusion following a corner, before Wayo sealed the points deep in stoppage time by converting a rebound after a header struck the post.

Dramani acknowledged that scoring twice in a single match represented progress for a team that had struggled for goals while maintaining the league’s best defensive record. However, he stressed that both individual players and the team collectively need to sharpen their attacking efficiency if they hope to sustain a title challenge.

The coach’s measured response reflects the challenges facing Hearts this season. While they remain unbeaten in all competitions with 10 wins and six draws across 16 matches, their goalscoring rate of just four goals in six league games suggests attacking issues that could prove costly against stronger opposition.

Hearts had drawn their previous two league matches against Bechem United and Heart of Lions, both goalless encounters that highlighted their difficulties in converting defensive solidity into attacking threat. Sunday’s performance offered hope that the attacking unit may be finding rhythm, though Dramani’s caution suggests he knows the sample size remains too small for confident conclusions.

Chelsea, who had shown signs of revival with a win and a draw in their previous two fixtures, now face urgent questions about their defensive organization. The defeat leaves them dangling in the relegation zone, a precarious position for a club with their Premier League pedigree.

Hearts will return to Accra to face Bibiani Gold Stars next weekend, a fixture that will test whether Sunday’s attacking improvement represents genuine progress or merely a one-off performance. Dramani’s emphasis on sustainability suggests he understands that consistency over the full season, rather than occasional convincing victories, will determine whether Hearts can challenge for honours.

The Phobians’ unbeaten start keeps them in contention at the top of the table, but with Medeama SC and other title contenders also performing strongly, any dip in form could prove costly. Dramani’s refusal to celebrate too enthusiastically after a comfortable away win indicates he grasps the fine margins that separate success from disappointment in Ghana’s top flight.