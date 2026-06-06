Heartbroken Karl Ruled Out Of 2026 World Cup

Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup after tearing a muscle in training, ending the 18-year-old’s tournament dream before it began.

Karl poured out his disappointment on social media, telling followers that “it hurts beyond words to miss the biggest tournament” and that he had done everything possible to be fit. The post captured the cruelty of an injury that arrived just as the youngster prepared for the grandest stage of his young career.

The setback struck during Germany’s final training session in Chicago on Friday, a day before their last warm-up against tournament co-hosts the United States. Karl was taken to hospital, and the German Football Association (DFB) later confirmed a torn muscle that ends his involvement.

His selection had been a story in itself. A breakout season at Bayern earned the teenage attacker his first senior caps and a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad, a rapid rise for a player still in his teens.

Nagelsmann did not hide his dismay, calling the news a shock for Karl and the whole camp and saying the team would have loved to keep him, while noting that the youngster’s age leaves many tournaments ahead.

Germany have moved quickly to fill the gap, calling up RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old Assan Ouédraogo. Nagelsmann’s side open their campaign on June 14 against Curaçao in Group E.