Heart of Lions Goalkeeper Defends United States Relocation Decision

Heart of Lions goalkeeper Lawrence Osei Baffour has responded to media reports regarding his relocation to the United States, denying claims that he traveled to work as an elderly caretaker and explaining that the move was a family decision made in pursuit of better opportunities.

The 30 year old shot stopper revealed during an interview on Kumasi based Angel FM that he only informed Heart of Lions about his relocation after arriving in the United States. Osei stated that his father had been working on visa arrangements and wanted him to leave Ghana, though he initially planned to complete the first round of the Ghana Premier League season before traveling.

Osei expressed frustration at media coverage he described as inaccurate, specifically mentioning reports that suggested he relocated to work as an elderly caretaker. The goalkeeper warned media personalities to verify information before publishing stories about his situation, stating that some outlets including Adom TV had spread claims that were not factual.

The goalkeeper’s father supported his position, insisting that the relocation decision was made in his son’s best interest. He urged media commentators to exercise responsibility when reporting on the matter and to avoid spreading unverified information.

Osei Baffour departed Ghana while still under contract with Heart of Lions, having signed an agreement last year that runs through 2027 according to Ghanasoccernet. The goalkeeper has been one of the standout performers in the Ghana Premier League since joining the Kpando based club in 2021, though his current season save percentage stands at 21.4 percent across 17 appearances.

The goalkeeper was voted Goalkeeper of the Month for November 2025, demonstrating his quality within the domestic league. He also earned selection to Ghana’s home based national team, the Black Galaxies, traveling with the squad to South Africa for a friendly against Bafana Bafana in December 2025 that ended in a 1 to 0 loss.

Osei missed Heart of Lions’ last two league matches against Bechem United and Asante Kotoko before his departure became public knowledge. Sources indicated he was serving a suspension due to accumulated yellow cards when he left the country, though the club has not issued an official statement regarding his absence.

The goalkeeper’s TikTok posts showing him on a plane to the United States and shoveling snow sparked speculation about his reasons for relocating. One video was captioned “Left home with a dream, now chasing it,” which some interpreted as indicating he had abandoned his football career.

Social media reports suggested Osei relocated to take up work that would earn approximately 3,000 dollars monthly compared with 246 dollars he earned playing professional football in Ghana. However, the goalkeeper has not confirmed specific employment details or salary figures in his public statements.

Heart of Lions currently occupy seventh position on the Ghana Premier League table. The club has not publicly commented on Osei’s absence or contractual status, leaving uncertainty about whether they will pursue legal action for breach of contract or reach an accommodation allowing him to terminate his agreement.

The situation reflects broader challenges facing Ghana Premier League clubs in retaining talent amid significant salary disparities between domestic football and opportunities abroad. Several players have departed Ghanaian clubs in recent seasons seeking better compensation overseas, though most transfers occur through official channels with proper documentation.

Player welfare advocates have raised concerns about contractual enforcement in Ghana football, noting that clubs sometimes struggle to pay salaries on time while simultaneously expecting players to honor multi year agreements. The Ghana Football Association has not addressed Osei’s specific case publicly.

Osei Baffour’s situation differs from most player departures as he relocated during the season while still under contract and without securing his club’s formal release. The goalkeeper’s explanation emphasizes family considerations and pursuit of better opportunities rather than dissatisfaction with his club or football career.