Health Workforce Crisis Threatens UN Disease Prevention Goals

World leaders attending today’s landmark United Nations meeting on noncommunicable diseases face stark warnings that their ambitious health commitments will collapse without immediate investment in healthcare professionals, as global shortages threaten to derail prevention efforts for conditions killing 43 million annually.

The World Health Professions Alliance (WHPA) is warning governments that commitments made at the UN High-Level Meeting (HLM) on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health will fail unless countries urgently invest in their health workforce. The alliance, representing over 42 million healthcare professionals across more than 130 countries, delivered this urgent message as delegates gathered at UN Headquarters in New York for the fourth High-Level Meeting on noncommunicable diseases.

The timing proves critical as Heads of States and Government will meet at the UN General Assembly to set a new vision for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and the promotion of mental health and wellbeing towards 2030 and beyond, yet healthcare systems worldwide struggle with unprecedented workforce shortages that undermine their capacity to deliver essential services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects a global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030, posing a critical threat to health systems’ ability to provide essential NCD care and prevention. This shortage emerges against a backdrop where noncommunicable diseases already account for more than 75% of deaths worldwide, creating what experts describe as a perfect storm threatening global health security.

Dr. Otmar Kloiber, Chair of WHPA and Secretary General of the World Medical Association (WMA), emphasized the economic reality behind healthcare investment. “High-quality care delivered by health professionals is one of the most cost-effective strategies to meet the needs of people living with or at risk of NCDs and mental health conditions,” he stated, adding that without serious investment in health professionals, countries simply cannot deliver on primary healthcare and universal health coverage for NCDs.

The Political Declaration being signed today builds on three previous high-level meetings held in 2018, 2014, and 2011, but faces implementation challenges that previous agreements struggled to overcome. Healthcare professionals argue that workforce investment represents the missing link between political promises and practical results.

WHPA’s intervention highlights a fundamental shift in approaching noncommunicable diseases, which require comprehensive services spanning health promotion, prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care. These complex needs demand what the alliance calls “multi-disciplinary teams of qualified and regulated health professionals” working in coordinated fashion.

The alliance presented four specific demands to governments implementing today’s Political Declaration: enabling interprofessional collaboration through updated guidance statements, investing in education and retention of health professionals, addressing commercial determinants of health through evidence-based policies like taxes on health-harming products, and ensuring healthcare professionals have meaningful voices in health policy development.

Mental Health is at the core of the 4th High-Level Meeting (HLM) of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in 2025, marking what advocates describe as a rare occasion of mental health receiving central attention at a UN General Assembly high-level meeting.

The workforce crisis affects both developed and developing nations, though impacts vary significantly by region. At the landmark 78th World Health Assembly, WHPA and its member organizations stressed that the health workforce continues to be the backbone of all health care, even amidst global budget constraints and critical health workforce shortages.

Healthcare professionals attending today’s meeting represent dentists, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and physicians through their global professional organizations. Their unified message reflects growing frustration with policy commitments that consistently underestimate workforce requirements for successful implementation.

The challenge extends beyond simple numbers to encompass working conditions, professional development, and retention strategies that many healthcare systems have neglected. Recent surveys indicate that workforce burnout and inadequate support systems contribute significantly to the projected shortages, creating a cycle where remaining professionals face increasing pressure and potential departure from healthcare careers.

Today’s meeting occurs during what the UN has designated as the International Year of Health and Care Workers, adding symbolic weight to workforce advocacy efforts. However, healthcare leaders emphasize that symbolic recognition must translate into concrete funding commitments and policy changes to address systemic workforce challenges.

The Political Declaration’s success will likely depend on whether participating governments recognize workforce investment as essential infrastructure rather than optional enhancement. Early indications suggest that while political leaders acknowledge workforce importance in principle, translating recognition into budgetary commitments remains challenging across many national contexts.