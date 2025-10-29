Health Training Colleges Appeal for No Fees Stress Funds

The Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions has urged government to expedite funding under the No Fees Stress policy, warning that delays threaten academic operations midway through the semester.

The Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI) has appealed to government to fast-track disbursement of funds under the No Fees Stress policy to prevent disruptions in health training colleges nationwide.

Launched in July 2025, the No Fees Stress policy aims to remove financial barriers by enabling government to directly fund institutions on behalf of eligible students. However, months into implementation, no institution has received the promised allocations, according to COHHETI.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th Annual General Meeting in Abesim, Bono Region, National President Margaret Mary Alacoque expressed concern over the financial strain. “We are midway through the semester, yet no institution has received the academic fees promised under the No Fees Stress policy,” she said.

The five-day AGM, held under the theme “Transforming Health Training for a Resilient Workforce: Specialisation, Innovation, and Quality Assurance,” brought together heads of health training institutions to discuss sector challenges and reforms.

Alacoque highlighted systemic issues including over 70,000 unemployed trained health professionals despite continuous establishment of new colleges. She called for adequate resourcing of existing institutions rather than creating more facilities.

The COHHETI president advocated for high-fidelity simulation laboratories, smart classrooms integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) graduates, and upgrading Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges to degree-awarding institutions.

She also raised concerns about the absence of a defined Scheme of Service for staff, leading to low morale and leadership instability. Alacoque noted that some hospitals now charge students for clinical placements, limiting practical exposure.

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa, representing government, pledged commitment to support health training institutions. He announced plans to enhance infrastructure, tutor recruitment, curriculum reforms, and quality assurance systems to meet global standards.

Alacoque emphasized that Ghana’s health training future rests on three pillars: motivation, innovation, and specialisation. She appealed to the Ministry of Health to allow institutions to retain proceeds from admission form sales to strengthen internally generated funds, similar to other tertiary institutions.