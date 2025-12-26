Health Screening Campaign Tests Over 600 In Upper West Communities

A health awareness and screening campaign targeting Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) has reached three rural communities in Jirapa Municipality, Upper West Region, according to Sahara Advocates of Change.

The initiative, dubbed “Knock and Respond: Breaking Stigmatization Barrier,” was implemented in partnership with Hain Polyclinic and supported by Gilead Sciences. The campaign visited Ping, Nindoo and Hain communities within the Hain Polyclinic catchment area, combining awareness education with voluntary testing, screening and counseling services.

According to the organization, approximately 2,000 rural community members received sensitization about the three diseases and their health impacts. A total of 647 people registered for voluntary screening and testing, with results showing 13 positive cases of HCV, 19 of HBV and three of HIV. All positive cases were referred to the clinic for treatment.

Community leaders developed their own solutions to reduce stigma and prevent disease spread. In Ping, residents agreed not to exclude those with the diseases from communal activities, to avoid accusations and judgment, and to show empathy toward affected individuals. Community members also requested health workers inform them about patients so they could provide support.

The Chief of Nindoo encouraged the community to engage people living with these diseases in communal activities. Health officials noted that high prevalence rates in the area stem from cultural practices such as sharing clothes, drinking from the same calabash, open defecation and poor handwashing habits. The clinic in charge appealed to traditional leaders to discourage these unhygienic practices.

In Hain, women and elders called for moral support and inclusiveness for those living with the diseases, emphasizing the need to avoid neglect while taking precautions against transmission.

Hain Polyclinic authorities expressed gratitude for the intervention, noting it would help reduce transmission and increase awareness. Health officials revealed that 50 HIV and 25 HBV patients previously registered at the clinic had relocated to different communities due to stigmatization. The health service now allows patients to take medication at any clinic of their choice to avoid stigma, a strategy that has proven effective.

Rubelyn Yap, Executive Director of Sahara Advocates of Change, said the project met most of its objectives. While the first goal of bringing patients back for regular medication through dialogue saw modifications as patients chose to continue treatment at other clinics, the second objective of creating communal solutions to reduce stigmatization was achieved, with all three communities agreeing on implementation strategies.

The third objective of raising awareness and education was also accomplished, though Yap noted that while many people attended, not everyone who came forward chose to be tested.

Sahara Advocates of Change is a nonprofit organization based in Wa Municipality that operates throughout Ghana. The organization focuses on empowering women, girls and vulnerable groups through capacity enhancement in functional literacy, water and sanitation, healthcare, environmental protection and livelihood diversification in remote areas.