Health Ministry Debunks False HIV Claim for Port Harcourt

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has dismissed a viral social media graphic claiming HIV prevalence in Port Harcourt reached 86 percent. Officials described the statistic as completely fabricated and urged Nigerians to disregard the misleading information.

The Ministry issued a statement on Monday addressing the false claim that circulated widely across social media platforms. Authorities emphasized that no state in Nigeria has ever recorded an HIV prevalence rate approaching the figure cited in the viral post.

Officials confirmed the wording, statistics, and formatting of the graphic do not align with any authorized communication from the Ministry. The fabricated advisory bears no resemblance to official health data collected through Nigeria’s surveillance systems.

Nigeria’s actual HIV prevalence stands at 1.3 percent among adults aged 15 to 49 years, according to data from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA). This figure represents a significant decline from previous estimates of 2.8 percent following the Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) conducted in recent years.

Rivers State, where Port Harcourt serves as capital, does have elevated HIV rates compared to the national average. The state recorded approximately 209,000 people living with HIV as of 2024, representing the highest absolute number in Nigeria. However, this figure translates to a prevalence rate substantially lower than the fabricated 86 percent claim.

The South South zone, which includes Rivers State, has the highest regional HIV prevalence at 3.1 percent among adults aged 15 to 49 years. This rate remains dramatically lower than the viral post suggested and aligns with established epidemiological patterns in the region.

The Ministry directed Nigerians to rely exclusively on verified HIV data from three authoritative sources. These include the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), NACA, and official Ministry publications. The statement warned against sharing unverified health information that could trigger unnecessary public panic.

False health claims spread through social media platforms have become increasingly problematic for Nigerian health authorities. The fabricated Port Harcourt statistic represents one of several recent instances where misinformation undermined public trust in accurate health data.

Nigeria has approximately 1.9 million people currently living with HIV, making it the second largest epidemic in West and Central Africa by absolute numbers. Despite this substantial burden, the country’s prevalence rate remains relatively low at 1.3 percent due to its large population of over 220 million people.

The country has achieved significant progress in HIV control over recent decades. New HIV infections have fallen by 39 percent since 2010, according to data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Treatment access has expanded considerably, with approximately 931,500 people receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supported states by the end of 2024.

Women face disproportionate HIV risk in Nigeria, with a prevalence rate of 1.9 percent compared to 0.9 percent among men. Young women aged 20 to 24 years are more than three times as likely to acquire HIV as young men in the same age group, reflecting underlying gender inequality and structural vulnerabilities.

Rivers State has been a focal point for HIV prevention and treatment initiatives due to its elevated case numbers. The ART Impact Survey implemented by the Government of Nigeria with CDC support includes Rivers State alongside Akwa Ibom and Lagos to assess treatment coverage and viral suppression rates in high burden areas.

The Nigerian government announced funding commitments to sustain HIV services following concerns about potential drug shortages. The Federal Executive Council approved 1.07 billion dollars for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity programme, with 4.8 billion naira specifically allocated for HIV treatment.

Public health experts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of consulting official sources before sharing health information. Misinformation can discourage people from seeking testing and treatment, undermine prevention campaigns, and damage community trust in health institutions.

The NAIIS findings provided Nigeria with comprehensive prevalence data differentiated by state and demographic groups. The survey employed enhanced methodology to deliver a clearer understanding of the epidemic’s geographic distribution and population impacts across Nigeria’s 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

Key populations including female sex workers, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, and transgender individuals face substantially higher HIV prevalence than the general population. Stigma, discrimination, and criminalization of certain behaviors create barriers to accessing prevention and treatment services for these groups.

The Ministry’s debunking effort comes as Nigeria works toward achieving the UNAIDS 95 95 95 targets by 2030. These goals aim for 95 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed to receive sustained treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

Viral suppression prevents HIV transmission and allows people living with the virus to remain healthy. Nigeria’s national viral suppression rate currently stands at 42.3 percent among people aged 15 to 49 years, indicating substantial room for improvement in treatment adherence and monitoring.

The Ministry urged social media users to verify health claims through official channels before sharing content that could cause alarm. Citizens can access accurate HIV statistics and prevention information through the NACA website, Federal Ministry of Health publications, and certified healthcare facilities.

Port Harcourt, as the capital of Rivers State and a major commercial hub in the Niger Delta region, has received concentrated attention for HIV prevention efforts. The city hosts multiple testing facilities, treatment centers, and community outreach programs aimed at reducing transmission and improving care access.