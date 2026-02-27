Health Minister suspends Nalerigu nursing college head over admission fraud

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh suspended the Principal of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerigu on Thursday, February 27, 2026, during a working tour of health facilities and training institutions across the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions.

The directive followed a preliminary investigation into reports of unauthorised admissions at the college in the North East Region. The Ministry’s Head of Public Relations, Isaac Ofei Baah, confirmed the action in a statement, saying the suspension takes immediate effect pending a full investigation.

“Adherence to established admission protocols is non-negotiable. Any Head of institution found engaging in unauthorised practices will face strict sanctions,” Akandoh said during his visit to the college.

The development has, however, drawn public scrutiny over whether the right person has been held accountable. Members of the public who followed the story closely noted on social media that the suspended principal is relatively new to the role, having assumed office only last year, and had not yet conducted any independent admission exercise. Several commentators argued that the irregular admissions in question were carried out under the watch of a predecessor, who has since retired.

The Ministry has not yet released the name of the suspended principal or provided a timeline for the completion of investigations.

The Nalerigu action forms part of a broader accountability sweep by Akandoh, who is currently conducting a working tour across three northern regions to assess the operational state of health facilities and training institutions. The visit reflects the Ministry’s stated commitment to strengthening transparency and standards across Ghana’s health training sector.

The Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerigu is one of several public health training institutions in northern Ghana that feeds healthcare workers into a region long identified as underserved in qualified health personnel.