Health Minister Pledges Strengthened Investment in Oti Region Healthcare

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has promised increased government support for healthcare infrastructure and personnel retention in the Oti Region following a two-day assessment tour of medical facilities.

The visit, conducted on Sunday and Monday, February 1 and 2, 2026, saw the minister inspect multiple health facilities and engage regional authorities on persistent challenges affecting service delivery. Akandoh met with the Oti Regional Minister, Members of Parliament (MPs), District Chief Executives (DCEs), and health officials in closed-door discussions.

A critical concern raised during the stakeholder meeting was the alarming retention crisis among medical doctors. Officials revealed that only two physicians from a group of 23 deployed to the region in 2025 actually reported for duty, creating severe staffing shortages across health facilities.

The minister toured Dambai Polyclinic, Worawora District Hospital, and Jasikan District Hospital, where he commended medical staff for maintaining services despite resource constraints. During these facility visits, he observed infrastructure deficits and operational challenges requiring urgent intervention.

Akandoh inspected a 100-acre land parcel designated for the construction of the Oti Regional Hospital, a project announced in the 2026 national budget with GH¢600 million allocated for three regional hospitals including facilities in Savannah and Western North regions. The planned hospital aims to provide specialized healthcare services currently unavailable in the region.

At a town hall engagement, the minister called for collective responsibility between government and communities in improving health outcomes. He urged traditional authorities, religious leaders, opinion leaders, and political actors to support efforts addressing the region’s healthcare challenges.

The minister emphasized that equitable healthcare delivery requires deploying medical professionals to underserved areas, dismissing characterizations of such postings as punitive. He called on MMDCEs to provide adequate accommodation and incentives for doctors posted to remote communities.

Earlier in January 2026, Akandoh directed his Technical Advisor, Dr Korku Awoonor, to establish a working group for comprehensive audits of all Oti Region health facilities. The assessment will examine structural integrity, operational capacity, and productivity to strengthen service delivery and patient safety.

The minister also announced the nationwide introduction of 24-hour cleaning services in public hospitals as part of measures to enhance patient experience and care quality.

The Oti Region continues to rank among Ghana’s most underserved areas in healthcare provision, with limited specialized facilities and chronic difficulties retaining qualified medical personnel. The region was created in 2019 from parts of the former Volta Region.

Akandoh, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency since 2013, previously served as Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Ranking Member for Parliament’s Health Committee before his current appointment.

The 2026 budget allocated GH¢34 billion to the health sector, representing a 9.4 per cent increase over 2023 and more than 11 per cent of total government expenditure. The allocation includes GH¢1.5 billion for free primary healthcare and GH¢2.3 billion for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund programme.