Health Minister Defends Record Against Union Criticism

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has rejected union concerns about his qualifications and performance, citing seven years of parliamentary health committee experience as evidence of his competence.

The minister’s comments came during an interview on Hot Issues with Keminni Amanor, following criticism from health sector unions over his handling of recent incidents at Ridge Hospital. Union representatives had questioned whether Akandoh possessed sufficient expertise for the portfolio.

Akandoh pointed to his four parliamentary terms and previous deputy ministerial experience as proof of his capabilities. According to the minister, this background demonstrates the competence required for effective health sector leadership.

The unions’ criticism appears linked to operational challenges at Ridge Hospital, though Akandoh dismissed suggestions that such concerns should influence his approach to the role. He emphasized his commitment to active, field-based ministry rather than administrative distance from healthcare facilities.

While acknowledging respect for union positions, the minister indicated that external criticism would not alter his working methods. He characterized his style as hands-on, involving direct engagement with healthcare workers across different regions.

Akandoh stressed the value of ministerial visibility in health facilities nationwide. His philosophy centers on ensuring that healthcare workers know senior officials remain accessible and engaged with operational challenges.

The minister’s defense comes amid ongoing tensions between government and health sector unions over policy implementation and resource allocation. These disagreements have periodically surfaced in public debates about healthcare management and investment priorities.

Ridge Hospital, as one of Ghana’s major referral centers, often becomes a focal point for broader discussions about health system performance and ministerial oversight. Recent incidents there have drawn scrutiny from both unions and media observers.

Akandoh’s parliamentary background includes extensive committee work on health legislation and budget oversight. This experience covers multiple electoral cycles and various government administrations, providing exposure to different policy approaches.

The minister’s commitment to field presence reflects broader debates about effective governance styles in Ghana’s health sector. Questions about ministerial engagement versus administrative efficiency remain ongoing concerns for healthcare delivery.