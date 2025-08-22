Health Minister Condemns Ridge Hospital Violence, Slams “Unfortunate” Union Tactics

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, issued a stern condemnation of violence against medical staff and a sharp rebuke to certain union leaders during a press conference held at the Ministry of Health today.

The address, which was attended by the Ministry’s directors and press corps, focused heavily on a recent physical attack on health professionals at the Ridge Hospital, an incident the Minister described as utterly condemnable.

“I have the health workers of this country at heart,” Akandoh stated emphatically. “Irrespective of the level of provocation at any health facility in this country, nobody, irrespective of your status in society, absolutely nobody has the right to attack any health professional.”

Committee Formed to Investigate Ridge Hospital Incident

The Minister provided a detailed account of his response to the incident, noting that he first sent a delegation to the hospital on

Monday before following up personally with the Deputy Director-General and other directors.

After visiting the victims and holding a closed-door meeting with management, Akandoh announced the formation of an independent committee to investigate the matter. The committee, which includes a lawyer, a nurse, a medical doctor, an auditor, and an HR professional, is tasked with delivering recommendations for implementation.

Minister Defends Controversial Handshake

Addressing a viral social media controversy head-on, the Minister defended his decision to shake hands with the alleged perpetrator of the attack during his visit.

“Even if that guy has been prosecuted and sentenced to life in prison, and he stretches his hand to shake me as a minister, as a public officer, I have the duty to stretch and greet him,” Akandoh explained. He urged the public and critics not to see the gesture as an endorsement of the individual’s actions, calling such interpretations “diversionary tactics.”

Akandoh Criticizes Union Leaders, Outlines Ministry’s Progress

A significant portion of the Minister’s address targeted union leaders, whom he accused of “attacking my person at the least provocation, and in most cases without medication.”

He characterized these attacks as creating “avoidable tension” that harms the health sector. “Any attempt by any individual or

any group of people to try to incite health professionals against government pretending he cares more than us is unfortunate. We must stop that,” he said.

Amidst the criticisms, the Minister outlined the Ministry’s ongoing priorities and achievements, including:

* An aggressive pursuit of free primary health care.

* Ensuring prompt payment of National Health Insurance Scheme claims.

* Retooling health facilities, with new cervical cancer screening equipment from Telecel expected within the week.

* Strengthening national outbreak response teams with new vaccines.

* Addressing the employment of newly graduated health professionals through both domestic recruitment and plans to make them “attractive on the global market.”

A Focus on the Future

Concluding on a personal note, the Minister, who identified himself as a proud farmer and one of the nation’s largest rice producers before his appointment, vowed not to be distracted.

“We have a lot to deliver, and some of these things will not divert our attention. We’ll continue to do our best for mother Ghana,” he asserted before ending the conference.

By Kingsley Asiedu