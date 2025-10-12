Health Minister Appeals for Mercy in Nurse Query Case

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has urged the Ghana Health Service to exercise leniency toward a nurse who was queried for allegedly making unprofessional remarks about him on social media.

Ms. Bernice Aboagye, a staff nurse at Nkenkaasu District Hospital, received a query letter after appearing in viral videos using reportedly abusive language against the Health Minister. The incident sparked public debate about professional conduct and freedom of expression within the health sector.

In a statement released Sunday by Ministry spokesperson Tony Goodman, the Minister acknowledged the Ghana Health Service’s swift response in upholding professional standards but appealed for mercy. He commended the Service for maintaining codes of conduct while requesting that justice be tempered with compassion.

The Minister emphasized his commitment to promoting tolerance and freedom of expression across the health sector. According to the statement, both he and the government welcome divergent views and constructive criticism as essential elements for sectoral growth. This stance reflects a broader philosophy of openness to diverse opinions, even when they challenge government policies or officials.

However, the Ministry drew a clear line between legitimate criticism and unprofessional conduct. The statement stressed that health workers should express their views responsibly and respectfully, avoiding offensive or abusive language that undermines the dignity of the medical profession. Such restraint, officials noted, helps maintain professional standards while supporting the healthy development of Ghana’s health system.

The Ministry clarified its position on demonstrations and public expressions of frustration. While recognizing these as constitutional rights, officials made it clear they won’t condone abusive language or acts of indiscipline during such activities. The statement reminded health professionals nationwide to exercise caution and thoughtfulness in their public engagements and social media communications, particularly when addressing sensitive matters.

The query letter, signed by Dr. Samuel Freeman Mensah, Medical Superintendent of Nkenkaasu District Hospital, cited the nurse for using what were described as unprintable, inappropriate and scandalous words against the Minister. Ms. Aboagye has until October 24, 2025, to submit her formal response to the allegations.

The Minister’s call for clemency has generated mixed reactions. Some observers view it as a gesture of leadership and humility that could foster unity within the health sector. Others question whether such leniency might inadvertently encourage unprofessional behavior among healthcare workers.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of ongoing challenges within Ghana’s health sector, including concerns about working conditions, salary delays, and resource allocation. Healthcare workers have increasingly used social media platforms to voice their frustrations, sometimes employing language that tests the boundaries of professional conduct.

The case raises broader questions about how professional codes of conduct intersect with freedom of expression in Ghana’s digital age. As social media becomes an increasingly prominent platform for public discourse, institutions must balance maintaining professional standards with respecting workers’ rights to voice legitimate concerns.

The outcome of this case could influence how similar situations are handled in the future, potentially setting precedents for disciplinary procedures across Ghana’s health sector. It may also shape conversations about the limits of acceptable criticism and the appropriate channels for healthcare workers to express grievances.