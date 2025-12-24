Health Experts Outline Key Strategies for Couples Seeking to Conceive

As Ghana implements its Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan targeting improved reproductive health outcomes by 2030, health experts are highlighting essential steps couples can take to optimize their chances of conception while addressing the country’s fertility challenges.

The guidance comes as recent studies show Ghana’s fertility rate stands at 3.60 births per woman, with significant disparities in contraceptive use and family planning access across regions. While much attention focuses on family planning to space births, experts emphasize that many couples also struggle with achieving pregnancy when they desire children.

Understanding optimal timing represents the foundation of conception efforts, according to reproductive health specialists. A woman’s fertile window spans the five days leading up to ovulation and the day of ovulation itself. Tracking this period through ovulation predictor kits, basal body temperature monitoring, or observing cervical mucus changes can significantly improve pregnancy chances.

However, experts stress that regular intercourse throughout the cycle remains important since sperm can survive in the reproductive tract for up to five days. This means having sex periodically ensures better chances of sperm being present when ovulation occurs.

For couples who have been trying without success for an extended period, fertility testing provides crucial information. Contrary to common belief, these tests are not only for those who have tried for years. Health professionals recommend that women who have been trying for a year without success, or women over 35 who have tried for six months, should consider fertility testing to identify potential issues early.

These tests reveal information about ovarian reserve, hormone levels and whether underlying conditions are affecting conception ability. The sooner problems are identified, experts say, the better positioned couples become to make informed decisions about next steps.

Lifestyle optimization plays a central role in fertility outcomes. Research consistently shows that women with body mass index in the healthy range tend to have better fertility results. Both being overweight and underweight can disrupt hormonal balance and interfere with ovulation. Even losing or gaining just five to 10 percent of body weight can help regulate menstrual cycles and improve conception chances.

Nutrition matters more than many couples realize, health experts note. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats supports overall reproductive health. The Mediterranean diet is often recommended for women trying to conceive, with emphasis on limiting processed foods and added sugars.

Folic acid supplementation stands out as particularly crucial. This nutrient prevents neural tube defects in early pregnancy but also supports fertility itself. Most doctors recommend taking 400 micrograms daily when trying to conceive, starting at least three months before attempting pregnancy to allow folic acid to build up in the system and support healthy egg development.

Exercise represents another important factor, though moderation is key. Moderate physical activity helps maintain healthy weight and reduces stress, but high intensity exercise can actually disrupt menstrual cycles and interfere with ovulation. Experts advise regular, moderate activity rather than pushing to extremes.

Stress management requires serious attention despite being easier said than done. Chronic stress genuinely affects menstrual cycles and fertility. Techniques including meditation, yoga, spending time with friends or simply making time for enjoyable activities can help. Even small reductions in daily stress can regulate hormones and improve ovulation, with consistency being key to maintaining lower stress levels.

Sleep quality directly impacts hormone regulation. Poor sleep can disrupt ovulation and throw off menstrual cycles, making conception harder. Health professionals recommend aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep nightly to keep conception chances consistently high.

Smoking stands out as perhaps the single most impactful behavior that individuals can change. Smoking damages egg quality, depletes egg reserves faster and increases miscarriage risk. Stopping smoking tremendously improves fertility while also benefiting overall health.

Alcohol consumption requires careful consideration. While an occasional drink is unlikely to derail conception chances, heavy drinking affects hormone levels and can interfere with ovulation and implantation. Most fertility specialists recommend cutting out alcohol entirely when actively trying to conceive.

Caffeine intake should be monitored as well. Studies conclude that high caffeine consumption, more than 200 to 300 milligrams daily, can negatively impact women’s fertility. That represents roughly two cups of coffee, so keeping intake to one cup per day is generally advised.

Medication review proves especially important when trying to get pregnant. Certain antidepressants, acne treatments, thyroid drugs and even some over the counter painkillers have been shown to impact ovulation, sperm quality or implantation. Couples should discuss all medications with healthcare providers to ensure they are not affecting fertility.

Male factor fertility cannot be overlooked. Roughly 40 to 50 percent of fertility issues involve male infertility, so partners must also take steps to optimize their fertility. Men should maintain healthy weight, eat well, exercise moderately, limit alcohol, quit smoking and manage stress. They should also avoid hot baths and tight underwear, as heat negatively affects sperm production.

Ghana’s reproductive health landscape presents particular challenges and opportunities. The contraceptive prevalence rate among women of fertile age stands at only 25 percent, with modern contraceptive use at 20 percent. Significant disparities exist between northern and southern regions, with southern areas reporting higher contraceptive use.

The Ghana Health Service launched the Ghana Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan 2024 to 2030 in October with aims to increase modern contraceptive prevalence among married women to 44.4 percent by 2030 and reduce unmet contraceptive need among sexually active adolescents from 57 to 30 percent.

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service, noted that within a quarter century, total birth rate has reduced from 6.4 in 1988 to 4.2 in 2014, and currently 3.9 according to the last study in 2022. This progress reflects improved family planning services, though significant work remains.

However, for couples desiring pregnancy, different challenges emerge. Studies in Ghana show that barriers to assisted reproductive technology services include availability of infrastructure and equipment, skilled professionals, geographical accessibility, affordability, and sociocultural and religious barriers.

Ghana has more assisted reproductive technology facilities than other sub Saharan African countries, all privately owned. These facilities employ obstetricians and gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, infertility experts, embryologists, fertility nurses and supporting staff, though many practitioners have less than five years experience.

Research on pharmacotherapy for infertility in Ghana shows that drug therapy resulted in conception rates ranging from 15.9 to 45.5 percent, higher than those without medications. Increasing the number of therapeutic agents generally increased conception rates, with three drug combinations showing statistically greater chances of conceiving.

The overall 20.3 percent conception rate among women in fertility treatment in Ghana reflects both successes and continuing challenges. Conception rates were higher among women diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome and ovulation dysfunction due to availability of specific therapies for these conditions.

Timing for seeking professional help remains crucial. Women under 35 who have been trying for a year without success, or women over 35 who have tried for six months, should consult fertility specialists. Seeking guidance promptly often means more treatment options become available, and all prove more effective at increasing pregnancy chances.

The importance of early intervention cannot be overstated. Delays in seeking help can limit treatment options and reduce effectiveness, particularly for older women whose egg quality and quantity decline with age.

Ghana’s reproductive health infrastructure continues developing. The Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility unit of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons recently admitted its first year Fellows, representing progress in specialized training for fertility professionals.

For couples navigating conception challenges, understanding that multiple factors influence fertility proves essential. Age, lifestyle habits, underlying health conditions, stress levels and environmental exposures all play roles. Addressing these systematically while maintaining patience with the process increases chances of success.

Medical professionals emphasize that conception journeys differ for every couple. Some conceive quickly while others require months or years. This variability reflects the complexity of human reproduction and the many variables that must align for pregnancy to occur.

Support systems matter throughout the process. Whether through healthcare providers, family, friends or support groups, having people to turn to during frustrating moments helps couples maintain perspective and emotional wellbeing.

The integration of traditional and modern approaches to reproductive health in Ghana creates both opportunities and tensions. While modern fertility treatments offer hope to many couples, cultural beliefs and practices around conception and childbearing remain influential in how people approach fertility challenges.

Education about reproductive health, including both family planning and fertility optimization, represents a key component of Ghana’s development strategy. As Dr. Claudette Diogo, Programme Head of the Family Planning Division at Ghana Health Service, noted, the current action plan represents an improved version of previous efforts with many lessons learned.

For couples currently trying to conceive, the message from health experts remains clear: take control of factors within your power. Optimize timing, maintain healthy lifestyle, manage stress, avoid harmful substances and seek professional help when needed. While conception cannot be guaranteed, these steps maximize the chances of achieving the desired pregnancy.