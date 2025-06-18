Health Expert Demands Arrests for Child Skin Bleaching in Ghana

Ghana’s former Director-General of Health Services has called for criminal prosecution of parents bleaching children’s skin, condemning the dangerous practice as child abuse.

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare’s urgent warning comes amid rising cases of infants and toddlers being exposed to banned skin-lightening chemicals like hydroquinone and tretinoin.

“Report these parents to domestic violence units immediately,” the presidential health advisor declared during a radio interview, revealing how bleaching disrupts children’s sweat gland development and risks permanent organ damage. His appeal targets a disturbing trend where skin tone becomes a status symbol, with WHO data suggesting over 30% of Ghanaians use lightening products despite FDA bans.

Medical experts warn the toxic chemicals in these creams accumulate in children’s systems, potentially causing liver and kidney failure in adulthood. The health ministry faces mounting pressure to launch public education campaigns and enforce existing cosmetic regulations as the practice infiltrates younger demographics. Cultural advocates emphasize preserving Ghana’s natural beauty standards against harmful globalized aesthetics.