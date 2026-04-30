Health Directorate Probes Maternal Death at Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital

The Central Regional Health Directorate has launched a formal investigation into the death of a pregnant woman at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, following allegations that staff at the facility declined to perform an emergency caesarean section due to the unavailability of a bed in the recovery ward.

The deceased, identified as Opoku Abigail, was referred to the hospital from a private health facility in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026, after experiencing prolonged labour. According to her family, she arrived at the facility between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and was left without surgical intervention for nearly 36 hours before she died, with the baby still undelivered.

Relatives claim that upon arrival, both the patient and her family requested an emergency caesarean section, but hospital staff declined, citing a lack of space in the recovery ward. “They told us the recovery ward was full, so they couldn’t perform the surgery. They insisted she would deliver naturally,” a relative recounted.

A sister of the deceased, Doris Opoku, has called for a full review of the hospital’s operations, insisting that her sibling’s life could have been saved had the request for surgical intervention been honoured. Hospital management had not publicly responded to the allegations as of the time of reporting.

In a press release dated April 29 and signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Mrs Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, the Directorate confirmed it has constituted a dedicated investigative committee. The committee includes representatives from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the Central Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Attorney-General’s Department.

The committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough, objective, and transparent review of the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Directorate stated that findings and recommendations will be made public upon completion of the investigation, in the interest of transparency and to prevent future occurrences.

“The death of a mother is a profoundly painful event, and we treat this matter with the utmost seriousness and concern,” the statement said. The Directorate extended condolences to the family of the deceased and appealed to the public to allow the investigative process to proceed without interference.

The incident is not the first of its kind to be reported at the facility. In May 2025, the family of another woman, Vivian Otoo, who also died during childbirth at the same hospital, alleged negligence by staff on duty. The Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital serves one of the fastest-growing populations in the Central Region and plays a key role in maternal and child healthcare delivery in the area.