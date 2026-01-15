Health authorities issue meningitis alert in Ghana

Ghanaian health authorities issued an alert on Wednesday as the country approaches the season of cerebral spinal meningitis (CSM) outbreaks.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), wishes to inform the public, particularly those in the meningitis belt, to remain vigilant for the possible outbreak of meningitis, especially during the dry and dusty season, according to a statement.

The symptoms include sudden fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and vomiting, authorities said, urging those experiencing such symptoms to report to the nearest health facility.

The statement assured the public that the health ministry and GHS strengthened their surveillance system, with health facilities on alert to respond promptly to any suspected case.

Annually, the northern parts of Ghana experience CSM outbreaks, a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation in the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, with the death toll reaching 118 out of 1,176 cases between 2018 and 2020.

At least 16 people died in early 2025 during the outbreak in the Upper West Region.