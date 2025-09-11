Health Advocates Demand Investment Ahead of UN Summit

Global health advocates have called for dramatically increased government spending on noncommunicable diseases ahead of next week’s UN summit, citing new research that shows countries are investing less than half the required funding to tackle the world’s leading health threats.

The NCD Alliance released a comprehensive report Tuesday demonstrating that countries spend just 0.26% to 0.46% of gross national income on NCDs through primary healthcare, far below the 1.1% to 1.7% needed to achieve universal coverage and financial protection for patients.

The findings come two weeks before the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health scheduled for September 25, where world leaders will negotiate commitments to address diseases that kill 43 million people annually and affect nearly one billion people with mental health conditions.

“Ministries of Health and Finance must act decisively on these findings,” said Dr David Watkins, lead author of the University of Washington report commissioned by the NCD Alliance. “This analysis provides governments with data to support smarter investment on NCDs, mental health, and neurological conditions.”

The report titled “Delivering on Health and Financial Protection for All” highlights medicine access as the primary barrier to expanding NCD services. In low- and middle-income countries, patients often face high out-of-pocket costs while simultaneously lacking access to essential medications, creating what researchers describe as a “double-edged sword.”

Noncommunicable diseases including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions account for over 75% of deaths worldwide. Mental health and neurological conditions, while less visible in mortality statistics, contribute significantly to global disability and suffering.

The research reveals substantial variation in medicine prices across countries and models potential cost savings of 20% to 50% if optimal pricing were available globally. These findings suggest strategic procurement could significantly extend healthcare budgets without requiring proportional funding increases.

Civil society advocates expressed concern about the draft Political Declaration expected for adoption at the UN meeting. While acknowledging positive elements including prevention targets and primary healthcare commitments, advocates criticized the removal of strong language supporting health taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks.

“This is a critical moment. People living with NCDs around the world are speaking with one voice: we know what works—and so do governments,” said Nupur Lalvani, member of the Our Views, Our Voices Global Advisory Committee. “Millions of lives are on the line. We need leadership, funding, and accountability now.”

The draft declaration represents the first time an NCD Political Declaration has recognized the role of people living with NCDs in developing national plans, though civil society organizations receive only minimal acknowledgment in the text.

The NCD Alliance’s “Time to Lead” campaign, supported by over three million voices from more than 115 countries, aims to pressure governments to transform global pledges into funded national policies with measurable outcomes for patients.

Mental health receives unprecedented attention at this year’s summit, marking a rare occasion of mental health inclusion at the core of a UN General Assembly high-level meeting. An estimated 970 million people live with mental health conditions globally.

The investment gap particularly affects people in low- and middle-income countries, where NCDs and injuries kill more people under age 40 than HIV, tuberculosis, and maternal deaths combined. Limited healthcare access in these regions compounds the challenge of managing chronic conditions requiring long-term treatment.

Government spending on NCDs heavily focuses on medicines, according to the research, highlighting opportunities for cost reduction through strategic procurement and pricing negotiations. Such approaches could stretch existing budgets while improving patient outcomes.

The timing of the report’s release during Global Week for Action on NCDs reflects coordinated advocacy efforts to influence government commitments at the UN meeting. Civil society organizations argue that previous summits have produced insufficient action despite strong declarations.

The research provides concrete budget allocation frameworks for governments seeking to expand NCD services while maintaining financial protection for patients. These tools could inform health system reforms in countries struggling to balance coverage expansion with fiscal constraints.

Healthcare financing experts argue that NCD investment represents both moral imperative and economic necessity, given the substantial productivity losses and healthcare costs associated with untreated chronic conditions. Early intervention through primary healthcare typically proves more cost-effective than emergency treatment.

The draft Political Declaration’s omission of strong fiscal policy language particularly concerns advocates, who cite extensive evidence supporting taxation approaches for reducing harmful consumption while generating revenue for health systems.

Success of the UN meeting will ultimately depend on whether governments translate declaratory commitments into funded programs with accountability mechanisms. Previous NCD summits have struggled with implementation despite broad rhetorical support for addressing these health challenges.