Headmaster Warns Students Against Violence

Students in second-cycle institutions have been cautioned to desist from hooliganism and vandalism, which have become increasingly common in recent times. The warning was issued by Mr. Elias Arthur, Headmaster of Nyakrom Senior High Technical School, during the 69th Independence Day celebration in the Agona West Constituency at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region. He stressed that such acts carry dire consequences and should be a matter of grave concern not only to schools but to society and the nation as a whole.

Mr. Arthur explained that events like inter-collegiate games are meant to unearth and nurture talents, as well as provide opportunities for students to associate with peers from other schools. He emphasized that these platforms should not be misused as avenues to display strength or engage in violence. He noted that such events have produced great sportsmen and women who have placed Ghana’s name on the world stage, and warned that indiscipline threatens to erode these gains.

In the Central Region alone, more than four violent incidents were recorded during this year’s inter-collegiate games, leading to a ban on the events across the region. The situation has been partly attributed to the ban on corporal punishment in schools, introduced during the Kufuor-led NPP administration. Since then, violence among students has gradually become a norm, often destroying school property.

One recent incident involved students of Swedru School of Business attacking a student from Obrachire Senior High School during the inter-colleges games at Agona Swedru. Such acts have heightened concerns about indiscipline in second-cycle institutions. Many Ghanaians blame the ban on corporal punishment not only in secondary schools but also in basic schools, arguing that it has contributed to rising immorality and misconduct among students.

The growing trend of violence in schools has sparked debate over discipline and the need for effective measures to restore order, with calls for renewed strategies to safeguard education and protect the future of Ghana’s youth.