Hayford Warns Swollen Headed Lions After First Season Defeat

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford says his side’s 3 to 1 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars will serve as a much needed reality check for players who have grown complacent after a strong start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season. The veteran tactician described some of his squad members as having become “swollen headed” following their unbeaten five match run, and believes Monday’s defeat at Duns Park should restore some humility.

Before the week 6 clash on October 20, the Kpando based side had gone five matches without defeat, sitting proudly in second place with 11 points from five games. They had combined solid defensive discipline with efficient attacking play, scoring six goals while conceding just once to boast the second best defense in the division. Their impressive form on the road, collecting five points from a possible nine, made them the league’s best away performers.

However, that unbeaten streak came crashing down in Bibiani. Heart of Lions dominated the opening 15 minutes and created several chances but failed to capitalize on their early momentum. When the defending champions turned the game on its head, they cruised to a comprehensive 3 to 1 victory to claim all three points and dent the visitors’ title aspirations.

Speaking in his post match interview, Hayford accepted the result philosophically, suggesting that a first defeat of the season was inevitable. “We have not been beaten for the five matches and today on somebody’s soil they have beaten us. That is football so it’s going to be a wake up call,” he said. “After all some people can beat us because some of the players have become swollen head. We are going back and we will prepare well for the next game.”

The candid assessment from the experienced coach reflects his no-nonsense approach to management. Hayford, who took over Heart of Lions when the club was battling relegation, has transformed their fortunes dramatically. Last season, he guided them to a top four finish, a remarkable achievement for a club that had been fighting for survival. This campaign began with even greater promise, as the Lions topped the league table after four matches with 10 points.

The defeat drops Heart of Lions to fourth place despite still having 11 points, as other results from the weekend reshuffled the standings. Gold Stars, who were enduring a turbulent start to their title defense before Monday’s victory, climbed to seventh position with nine points. The win provided crucial breathing space for the champions, who had been under pressure following an inconsistent opening to the campaign.

Prior to facing Gold Stars, Hayford had expressed confidence about ending his team’s winless run, which had stretched to two matches following goalless draws with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. “I think we have done very well. It was a tough game, and I think my boys managed them. One point I think is enough,” he said after the Hearts of Oak stalemate. “We have played away twice, and we have drawn the last two. We must make amends at home.”

The irony is that Monday’s match was played at Duns Park, not at Heart of Lions’ home ground, meaning they suffered their first defeat in what was actually their third consecutive away fixture. Hayford had been targeting victory to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches, a feat the club last achieved in 2023. Instead, they were handed a harsh lesson by the defending champions.

The loss also highlighted an issue that had been raised by Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Randy Abbey, who despite praising the Lions’ overall performances, noted they needed to be more clinical in front of goal. “The only issue is that we have to be more clinical in goalscoring, which I believe the technical team will be working on,” Abbey said on Asempa FM before the Gold Stars match.

That warning proved prophetic. While Heart of Lions created chances in the opening exchanges, their failure to convert opportunities allowed Gold Stars to seize control and punish their wastefulness. The Lions had gone two matches without scoring before Monday’s game, managing just one goal despite having numerous chances against the defending champions.

Hayford himself had acknowledged the scoring drought ahead of the Gold Stars fixture. “Goal scoring does not mean the players are not good,” he told the club’s website. “We are going to concentrate on how to score because in the two matches we have played, we haven’t scored.”

Despite the setback, Hayford remains confident about his team’s prospects. Earlier in the season, he had outlined modest ambitions focused on consistency rather than title glory. “This season, what we want to achieve is to finish in a safe position in the first round and further finish in a safe place at the end of the season,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

However, the team’s strong start had raised expectations among supporters, who began harboring hopes of a genuine title challenge. That optimism may have contributed to the complacency Hayford now seeks to address. His “swollen head” comment suggests some players had begun believing their own hype rather than maintaining the hunger and discipline that fueled their early success.

For the Lions, the challenge now is responding positively to adversity. How they bounce back from this defeat will reveal whether Hayford’s squad possesses the mental fortitude required for a sustained push up the table. The coach’s frank assessment and willingness to call out complacency demonstrates his commitment to keeping players grounded, even when results have been favorable.

The defeat also serves as a reminder of Gold Stars’ quality despite their inconsistent start. As defending champions, they possess the experience and resilience to hurt any opponent on their day. Their comprehensive victory sends a message to the rest of the league that they remain a force to be reckoned with.

Heart of Lions will hope Hayford’s wake up call resonates with his players as they prepare for their next fixture. The coach’s proven track record of turning around the club’s fortunes suggests he knows what buttons to push. Whether the defeat becomes a valuable learning experience or the beginning of a downward spiral will depend on how quickly the team rediscovers the humility and work ethic that characterized their impressive start to the season.