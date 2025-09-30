Hassan Ayariga Urges Foreign Nationals To Abide By Ghana’s Laws

Dr. Alhaji Hassan Ayariga
Press Release:
Date: 30th September, 2025
Safeguarding Ghana’s Sovereignty and Future
Fellow Ghanaians,
Ghana is a land of peace, hospitality, and freedom. We have opened our doors to many across the world. But today, I stand before you with a firm conviction: our generosity must never be mistaken for weakness, nor our hospitality for surrender of our sovereignty.
We must recognize a growing danger. If we do not act, Ghanaians risk being overpopulated, outnumbered, and displaced in our own homeland.
Already, we see foreigners establishing unregulated businesses, acquiring our lands, and positioning themselves in ways that threaten the very fabric of our nation.
Therefore, I propose the following measures to protect Ghana, for ourselves and for
generations yet unborn:
1. A Foreign Population Audit.
We must know the true number of foreigners living in Ghana. No nation can remain
sovereign if it cannot account for those within its borders.
2. Strict Immigration and Residency Controls
Illegal entry, overstays, and undocumented settlements must be confronted with
decisive action. Quotas will regulate how many foreigners can remain in Ghana long
term.
3. Regulation of Foreign Businesses
Certain trades and markets must be preserved exclusively for Ghanaians. Our entrepreneurs must not be driven out of business in their own country.
4. Land and Property Ownership
Ghanaian lands are sacred. They must never slip away into the hands of foreigners.
Foreigners may lease, but ownership must remain with the sons and daughters of this
soil.
5. Constitutional Safeguards
We must amend our Constitution to ensure that political leadership of this great nation
is reserved for true-born Ghanaians. The highest offices of the land must never be
compromised.
6. Enforcement and Monitoring
The ministry of interior will oversee these measures and ensure that the laws of Ghana
protect Ghanaians first.
Fellow citizens, these measures are not acts of hostility. They are acts of self-preservation.
Every great nation protects its people, its resources, and its future. Ghana must do the same.
Let us be clear: foreigners are welcome in Ghana, but only on Ghana’s terms, not at the
expense of Ghanaians.
I call on all Ghanaians, from the North to the South, from the East to the West, to unite in this national effort. We must safeguard our sovereignty, protect our identity, and secure the
prosperity of our children and grandchildren.
Ghana is for Ghanaians. And as long as we live, we shall never allow our people to become
strangers in their own land.
May God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong.
Thank you
Dr. Hassan Ayariga
APC Leader