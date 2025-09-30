Hassan Ayariga Urges Foreign Nationals To Abide By Ghana’s Laws

Dr. Alhaji Hassan Ayariga

Press Release:

Date: 30th September, 2025

Safeguarding Ghana’s Sovereignty and Future

Fellow Ghanaians,

Ghana is a land of peace, hospitality, and freedom. We have opened our doors to many across the world. But today, I stand before you with a firm conviction: our generosity must never be mistaken for weakness, nor our hospitality for surrender of our sovereignty.

We must recognize a growing danger. If we do not act, Ghanaians risk being overpopulated, outnumbered, and displaced in our own homeland.

Already, we see foreigners establishing unregulated businesses, acquiring our lands, and positioning themselves in ways that threaten the very fabric of our nation.

Therefore, I propose the following measures to protect Ghana, for ourselves and for

generations yet unborn:

1. A Foreign Population Audit.

We must know the true number of foreigners living in Ghana. No nation can remain

sovereign if it cannot account for those within its borders.

2. Strict Immigration and Residency Controls

Illegal entry, overstays, and undocumented settlements must be confronted with

decisive action. Quotas will regulate how many foreigners can remain in Ghana long

term.

3. Regulation of Foreign Businesses

Certain trades and markets must be preserved exclusively for Ghanaians. Our entrepreneurs must not be driven out of business in their own country.

4. Land and Property Ownership

Ghanaian lands are sacred. They must never slip away into the hands of foreigners.

Foreigners may lease, but ownership must remain with the sons and daughters of this

soil.

5. Constitutional Safeguards

We must amend our Constitution to ensure that political leadership of this great nation

is reserved for true-born Ghanaians. The highest offices of the land must never be

compromised.

6. Enforcement and Monitoring

The ministry of interior will oversee these measures and ensure that the laws of Ghana

protect Ghanaians first.

Fellow citizens, these measures are not acts of hostility. They are acts of self-preservation.

Every great nation protects its people, its resources, and its future. Ghana must do the same.

Let us be clear: foreigners are welcome in Ghana, but only on Ghana’s terms, not at the

expense of Ghanaians.

I call on all Ghanaians, from the North to the South, from the East to the West, to unite in this national effort. We must safeguard our sovereignty, protect our identity, and secure the

prosperity of our children and grandchildren.

Ghana is for Ghanaians. And as long as we live, we shall never allow our people to become

strangers in their own land.

May God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong.

Thank you

Dr. Hassan Ayariga

APC Leader