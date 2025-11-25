Has the Credibility of KGL Turned Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa into Bitter Liars?

The Fourth Estate, since the beginning of 2025, has been pushing an agenda against KGL.

This has attracted the attention of some of us.

Fortunately, majority of Ghanaians are losing interest in the series of publications from Fourth Estate against KGL because it has been about rehashing the same old story with twist of sensationalism with no proper established evidence of corruption.

If Fourth Estate is alleging that, KGL is generating GHS 3 billion revenue annually, the question any financial expert will ask is, what is the cost of KGL’s operations in terms of payments to winners of national lotto, cost of setting up and maintaining the I. T. infrastructure running the lottery product, cost of marketing, cost of technical fees to the mobile network operators etc.?

We cannot talk about revenue, and profit without considering cost of operations? In any case, is revenue the same as profit?

Before the series from Fourth Estate and our senior brother, Sulemana Briamah, all of us thought that, NLA has been using public funds to pay KGL in excess of GHS 3 billion annually but it has turned out to be false.

The company, KGL, has proven to be one of the strongest brands in Africa and they seem to be on the right standing with the law, hence the difficulty in defeating them through the use of sensationalism without concrete evidence.

NCA writing to Telecos(Mobile Network Operators) to release KGL’s Transactions to NLA is nothing new, and can not be considered as a victory for Fourth Estate.

This is the standard practice everywhere globally because the Mobile Network Operators are directly under the regulations of NCA, and as such cannot take instructions or directives from NLA.

Therefore, it is very proper for NLA to rely on NCA, the regulator of the telecommunications industry to seek data from the Telecos. This process can not be deemed as suspicious and portray that the Telecos or KGL is hiding data from NLA.

Majority of Ghanaians are quite disappointed with the way and manner Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah have been going about this NLA-KGL deal.

It is like a sponsored agenda to destroy KGL and not necessarily based on national interest of seeking value for money.

I am saying so because on 16th November 2025, Sulemana Briamah posted this message on his Facebook page, “Looking for two young, ambitious and honest tech pros with great digital/tech skills and ideas to work together on building a viable tech/digital company together”.

Currently, some discerning Ghanaians are really interested in knowing if Sulemana Briamah and partners are trying to set up a tech/digital company to replace or compete with KGL at NLA? Is that why they are against the NLA-KGL deal?

KGL started in 2019, why didn’t Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah start their campaign against KGL in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 but waited until 2025 if indeed Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah are serious patriots?

This suggests that Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah are pushing someone’s diabolic agenda or personal hatred when it comes to bringing an indigenous business down in exchange for applause from people who are gullible.

So far, the defense statements from Razak Kojo Opoku, the former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) are considered superior to the noisy arguments put forward by Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah.

Mr. Razak’s arguments are based on data and facts, and so far Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah have not been able to discredit the data and facts from Razak, the former PR Manager of NLA and that is a major worry and concern to many people who have been following the works of Fourth Estate.

Logically, how on earth would you blame KGL for NLA’s inability to transfer money paid by KGL to the Authority into the Consolidated Fund?

Also, KGL paid taxes to GRA and we have never seen any statement from GRA complaining or raising issues about KGL’s tax payments to the GRA.

As a matter of fact, unless contrary watertight evidence is presented by Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah against KGL, we can confidently tell Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah that, they have been completely defeated and shamed by the credibility of KGL.

Fourth Estate overhyped the whole allegations against KGL but it has backfired big time.

*Issued by: Mr. Philip Akonnor*