Harvest Season Becomes Loss Season for Northern Farmers Stranded

What should be the most rewarding time of year for farmers in Nanton District has turned into a cruel paradox. Yams and vegetables rot in fields just kilometers from markets because the road connecting Batangyili and surrounding communities has deteriorated so badly that moving produce has become nearly impossible. Heavy rains have washed away portions of the route, leaving deep gullies and exposed culverts that trap vehicles and destroy cargo.

The road, once vital for transporting maize, yams, groundnuts and vegetables to markets, now features deep potholes, gullies and broken culverts that floods have repeatedly damaged. For farmers in Batangyili, Sandu, Nanton Kurugu, and Neriguyili who’ve spent months cultivating crops, watching them spoil because of infrastructure failure represents both economic disaster and crushing frustration.

Gbanduli Lana, a resident of Sandu, described the deteriorating road as a nightmare that’s made life unbearable. “Most of us depend on farming for survival, but now it is difficult to ply this route. We are pleading with the authorities to help fix the road,” he stated, capturing the desperation felt across these farming communities.

The timing couldn’t be worse. This is harvest season, when farmers should be reaping rewards from months of labor under difficult conditions. Instead, they’re watching perishable produce lose value with each passing day while trucks and motorbikes that might transport goods either can’t navigate the road or charge prohibitive rates that make trips economically unviable.

Abdulai Osman Tiyuniba, Assemblyman for the Sandu Electoral Area, expressed deep concern that the road crisis has hit precisely when farmers are harvesting. “This is the very time we are harvesting our farm produce, but the road linking our communities to the market has been cut off,” he explained, noting that sick and pregnant women also struggle to reach nearby health centres for treatment.

The humanitarian dimensions extend beyond agricultural economics. When roads become impassable, entire communities get isolated from essential services. Medical emergencies become potential fatalities. Pregnant women face dangerous delays reaching facilities for delivery. Children miss school. The basic connectivity that defines functional society breaks down.

Ghana’s post-harvest losses are estimated between $1.9 and $2 billion annually, representing food waste on a scale that could feed entire regions. While those national figures include losses from multiple causes including inadequate storage and processing, infrastructure failures like Nanton’s road crisis contribute substantially to the problem.

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is its predictability. Northern Region experiences seasonal rains every year. Roads require maintenance and periodic rehabilitation to withstand weather impacts. Yet communities repeatedly find themselves stranded during crucial harvest periods because basic infrastructure maintenance didn’t happen before problems became crises.

District Chief Executive Rosina Zainab Abdul Rahman acknowledged that Nanton faces several developmental challenges including the deplorable road network. She admitted the poor roads have greatly affected economic activities and residents’ general wellbeing. “We understand the frustration of our people, and I can assure you that the government is working to address the road challenges across the district,” the DCE stated.

That assurance, however sincere, offers little comfort to farmers watching this year’s harvest spoil. Government working to address challenges doesn’t help crops rotting today or income lost this season. What farmers need is immediate intervention that makes the road passable during this critical harvest window, followed by permanent rehabilitation that prevents recurrence.

The economic calculations are straightforward but devastating. A farmer who invested in seeds, fertilizer, labor, and months of work expects to recover those costs and generate income during harvest. When produce can’t reach markets, all that investment becomes loss. Families that should be earning annual income face instead the prospect of debt and food insecurity.

Multiply that across the dozens or hundreds of farmers affected in Batangyili, Sandu, Nanton Kurugu, and Neriguyili, and the district faces substantial economic damage from what should be a productive agricultural season. That lost income ripples through local economies as farmers can’t purchase goods and services, traders lose business, and the entire economic ecosystem suffers.

The transportation challenges create perverse incentives as well. When roads are impassable, the few transporters who can navigate them charge premium rates that capture most of the value farmers might have earned. Farmers face impossible choices: accept exploitative transport costs and barely break even, attempt hazardous transport risking both produce and safety, or simply let crops rot.

Recent floods that washed away road portions represent immediate triggers, but the underlying problem runs deeper. This road has been deteriorating for years according to residents. Maintenance that could have prevented major damage didn’t happen. Small problems became large ones. Now what might have been routine upkeep requires substantial rehabilitation.

That pattern repeats across rural Ghana. Limited maintenance budgets get stretched thin across vast road networks. Political incentives favor new construction over maintaining existing infrastructure. Roads deteriorate past the point where simple maintenance suffices, requiring expensive reconstruction that budgets can’t accommodate. Communities suffer while awaiting solutions that keep getting deferred.

The Member of Parliament for Nanton was recently spotted riding a motorbike through heavily flooded and eroded roads in his constituency, highlighting both the severity of conditions and political attention the crisis has attracted. Such visibility might help secure intervention, but farmers need action more than awareness.

The agricultural calendar doesn’t wait for political processes. Harvest season demands that produce move from farms to markets within narrow windows determined by crop perishability. Yams might last slightly longer than vegetables, but all crops lose value rapidly once mature. Every day that roads remain impassable represents irreversible economic loss.

What compounds the tragedy is that solutions exist and aren’t technically complex. Grading existing road surfaces, filling major potholes, installing or repairing culverts, these interventions could restore basic passability relatively quickly compared to full reconstruction. Emergency road repairs during harvest season represent exactly the kind of responsive governance that rural communities deserve but rarely receive.

The DCE’s assurance that government is working on the problem needs to translate quickly into actual repairs. “Working on it” becomes meaningless if intervention arrives after harvest season ends and crops have already spoiled. Speed matters as much as intention when agricultural livelihoods hang in balance.

Residents remain hopeful that swift action will rehabilitate the road, recognizing that continued deterioration threatens not just current livelihoods but future agricultural viability. If farmers can’t reliably transport produce to market, they’ll reduce planting in coming seasons, creating food security implications beyond current harvest losses.

The situation in Nanton represents microcosm of broader challenges facing rural agriculture across Ghana and Africa. Smallholder farmers produce the majority of food consumed domestically, yet infrastructure supporting their ability to reach markets often receives inadequate investment and maintenance. The result is predictable: post-harvest losses, rural poverty, and underperformance of agricultural sectors that should drive economic development.

Breaking this cycle requires sustained commitment to rural infrastructure as enabler of agricultural transformation rather than afterthought in development planning. Roads connecting farming communities to markets deserve priority comparable to highways linking major cities. The economic returns from reduced post-harvest losses and improved rural incomes justify the infrastructure investment required.

For now, farmers in Batangyili and surrounding communities wait, watching their harvest season become loss season while hoping authorities move quickly enough to salvage something from this year’s crops. Whether their pleas get answered with action or just more assurances that someone is working on the problem will determine not just this season’s outcomes but whether farmers retain faith that their government prioritizes rural livelihoods.

The produce rotting in fields represents more than economic loss. It symbolizes broken promises about rural development, failed infrastructure maintenance systems, and the gap between policy rhetoric about agricultural transformation and the grinding reality of farmers who can’t move crops to market because roads don’t work.

That gap needs closing, and it needs closing now, while this harvest season can still be partially salvaged. Every day of delay means more crops spoiled, more farmers impoverished, and more evidence that rural communities remain afterthoughts in national development priorities despite representing the foundation of Ghana’s food security and agricultural economy.