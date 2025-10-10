Harry and Meghan Receive Humanitarian Award Amid Controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honored as Humanitarians of the Year at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City on Thursday, October 9, receiving recognition for their mental health advocacy work despite criticism from some royal commentators.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recognized at the gala held at Spring Studios, where they accepted the award for their efforts in building safer digital spaces for families and young people. The couple appeared together onstage to discuss their work through The Archewell Foundation and The Parents’ Network.

During her remarks, Meghan referenced their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, while addressing the challenges parents face in the digital age. “Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming,” she said. “Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers.”

Harry reinforced the urgency of their mission, stating, “This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in a digital age.” The couple’s work through The Parents’ Network, which they established in 2023, provides support for families impacted by social media harms.

The recognition comes amid ongoing tensions with the British royal family and scrutiny from some commentators. One royal commentator criticized them as “unsuitable” recipients of the humanitarian award, though the criticism has done little to diminish their standing within mental health advocacy circles.

Harry and Meghan co-founded The Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a stated mission to “show up, do good.” Their charitable work has increasingly focused on digital safety and mental health, particularly as it relates to children and families navigating online spaces.

In a statement released ahead of the gala, the Sussexes described their collaboration with Project Healthy Minds as meaningful work. “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives,” they stated. “As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

On Friday, October 10, Harry and Meghan will appear together at Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival, where their foundation will co-produce conversations with mental health advocates. They previously attended the festival in 2023.

The award highlights the couple’s continued efforts to carve out a meaningful public role focused on humanitarian causes since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020. While their work has garnered support within mental health and advocacy communities, it remains divisive among royal watchers and some segments of the British media.

Their focus on digital safety reflects broader societal concerns about social media’s impact on young people’s mental health. The Parents’ Network specifically addresses a gap in support services for families dealing with the consequences of online harms, from cyberbullying to social media addiction.

Whether their humanitarian work will eventually bridge the divide with the royal family remains uncertain. For now, the Sussexes appear committed to building their legacy through advocacy and charitable efforts centered on mental health and digital wellbeing.

The New York appearance represents another step in their ongoing effort to establish themselves as serious philanthropic figures on the international stage, separate from their royal connections yet leveraging their platform for causes they consider urgent and underserved.