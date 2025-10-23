Harnessing Nature-Based Solutions: A Pathway to Sustainable National Development” — Seidu Issifu Calls for Bold Action

Ghana’s Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Hon. Seidu Issifu, has called for a united national and continental effort to integrate Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) into development planning, describing it as “a pathway to sustainable national development and climate resilience.”

The Minister made the call at the maiden Africa Climate Dialogue 2025, organized by the Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) in partnership with the Ghana Wildlife Society, the Climate & Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), and Golden Star, under the theme “Harnessing Nature-Based Solutions: A Pathway to Sustainable National Development.”

The high-level dialogue, held at the Accra City Hotel, brought together government officials, diplomats, academics, private sector leaders, civil society organizations, and the media to discuss actionable strategies for integrating nature-based approaches into Ghana’s sustainable development and climate policy agenda.

“Nature is not a victim — it is part of the solution”

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. Issifu underscored the urgency of adopting a holistic and coordinated approach to tackle the intertwined crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation.

“Nature is not merely a passive victim of climate change; it is an essential and active part of the solution,” he said. “Our forests, wetlands, and coastlines hold the key to our resilience, our food security, and our prosperity.”

The Minister outlined government’s ongoing initiatives to mainstream Nature-Based Solutions into Ghana’s climate strategy and national development agenda, citing interventions under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), including large-scale tree planting, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem restoration projects.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to create a National Climate Change and Sustainability Hub, designed to enhance research, innovation, and cross-sector coordination, as well as the institutionalization of Climate and Sustainability Units across ministries and local assemblies to ensure a “whole-of-government” approach.

“This is more than a new policy direction—it’s a structural response to policy fragmentation,” Hon. Issifu emphasized. “By unifying efforts across ministries and sectors, we can make our investments in Nature-Based Solutions truly transformative.”

AC4NCA champions Africa’s leadership in nature-based climate action

In her welcome address, Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee, Board Chair of AC4NCA, reaffirmed the Centre’s mission to champion the adoption of nature-based strategies as a central pillar in Africa’s climate response.

“The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action was established with a clear mission — to leverage Africa’s natural capital to build climate resilience, enhance biodiversity, and drive sustainable development,” Rev. Aryee said.

She described the dialogue as a historic moment for Africa’s environmental leadership, emphasizing that the continent’s challenges also present opportunities for innovation and transformation.

“We can use nature’s power to repair damaged landscapes, shield our communities from climatic shocks, and generate green jobs,” she noted. “By valuing and investing in nature, we secure not only our environment but our collective future.”

Experts call for stronger integration and financing for NbS

During a panel session on “Science, Innovation, and Local Action for Nature-Based Solutions,” participants explored policy, financing, and research gaps in scaling up NbS across Ghana.

Prof. Chris Gordon, Founding Director of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, urged policymakers to adopt an integrated national response.

“We need to link how we respond to climate change across all sectors,” Prof. Gordon said in an interview with NewsGhanaonline. “Africa is more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than temperate regions, so we must act decisively and align our policies, science, and investments.”

He cautioned that without urgent and coordinated action, the growing impacts of rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns could reverse decades of progress in development.

Dialogue sets roadmap for action

The Africa Climate Dialogue 2025 marks the beginning of a series of national policy dialogues aimed at strengthening collaboration among governments, development partners, researchers, and private sector actors.

According to the organizers, the forum will produce a communiqué outlining priority policy recommendations, financing strategies, and commitments from participants.

The key objectives include:

• Integrating Nature-Based Solutions into national and sectoral policies.

• Promoting evidence-based dialogue between scientists and policymakers.

• Identifying innovative financing pathways for large-scale NbS implementation.

• Building partnerships across communities, regions, and industries.

A call for collective action

As the event concluded, participants echoed a shared commitment to position Ghana and Africa as leaders in climate innovation and sustainable development.

“Let this dialogue not end here,” Minister Issifu said in his closing remarks. “Let it inspire tangible action across ministries, communities, and borders. Together, let us harness Nature-Based Solutions as a pathway to resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development—for Ghana, for Africa, and for generations yet unborn.”

About the Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA):

AC4NCA is a regional hub dedicated to promoting the adoption, scaling, and integration of Nature-Based Solutions across Africa’s climate and development landscape. The Centre works in partnership with governments, academia, private sector, and civil society to advance climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable livelihoods.

Source: NewsGhanaonline

Reporter: [KingsleyAsiedu]

Email: [email protected]